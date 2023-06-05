Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Honors Military

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is pleased to announced its participation in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, May 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.

“We've seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families, and we're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of support,” Kathy Roth-Douquet, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Star Families, said. “Not only are museums fun to explore but are also great for making memories and strengthening military families as a whole.”

Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are.

Museums in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa are taking part in this initiative. Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, nature centers, and dozens of children’s museums.

“We enjoy offering free admission to our servicemen and women and their families and hope to see many of them in the Museum this summer”, Dr. Deborah Cowman, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History said.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission fees: adults $5; seniors/students/children $4; children 3 and under are free. For more information, please contact the Museum at 979-776-2195 or visit their website at www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History