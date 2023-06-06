Navasota welcomes new artist in resident for summer program

Navasota welcomes a new artist to its Artist in Residence program this summer, Sarah Gomez, and is set to begin her residence stay this June. The City of Navasota and Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) invite the public to the opening reception scheduled for Friday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. at The Horlock House.

The opening reception is a chance to welcome the new talented artist and view her featured exhibit "Pink Blanket." Refreshments and treats will also be served.

The Navasota Artists in Residence program brings in artists from across the country to live and work in the Horlock Art Gallery and History Museum. The downstairs of the building serves as a gallery, and the upstairs serves as the artists’ living quarters and studio. Every six months, two to three applicants are selected by the ACBV to participate. Artists have the opportunity to create new works, as well as showcase their compositions to the public, teach classes and host events.

The Horlock House Gallery & Museum is located at 1215 E Washington Ave., Navasota, TX 77868. The Horlock House is open Thursday to Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Artwork by Gomez will be changing periodically and is available to view at The Horlock House until Aug. 14, 2023.

Courtesy of City of Navasota