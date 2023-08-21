"A Grand Night for Singing" coming this September

The Brazos Valley Chorale presents “A Grand Night for Singing," a choral concert taking place at 7 p.m. September 9 at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

A Grand Night for Singing features the Brazos Valley Chorale, Brazos Valley Chorale Chamber Singers, Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, and Texas A&M Century Singers. This concert will highlight choral works by prominent composers such as Parry, Handel, Mozart, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Faure, and some contemporary composers. The program consists of works written for grand occasions from varying periods throughout history. Interestingly enough, Zadok the Priest has been performed at every coronation since its inception in 1727 – it doesn’t get any grander! If you watched the coronation of King Charles on May 6, you will undoubtedly recognize it.

We are thrilled to join forces with the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus and Century Singers as they perform works from their Spring Concerts and European tour, and collaborate on Parry’s I Was Glad, which closes out the program. We are happy to welcome back Jack Balog on organ, and cannot wait to share this grand occasion with you. We hope to see you at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan on September 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at bvchorale.org/ourconcerts, as well as at the door. Regular tickets are $20, student tickets $5, and children under the age of 6 are free. Buy a package of 4 regular tickets and get a 20% discount.

Courtesy of Larry Lippke, Administrative Director of Brazos Valley Chorale.