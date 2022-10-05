Billy McGuigan returns to Blinn’s O’Donnell Center on Thursday, Nov. 3

After rocking Brenham audiences with the music of Buddy Holly and the Beatles, Billy McGuigan returns to the Blinn College District’s Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, with a new performance sure to delight classic rock fans.

“Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” will mark McGuigan’s third Performing Arts Series production after “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” in 2018 and “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience” in 2019.

This time, McGuigan presents a high-energy concoction of rock ‘n roll mega-hits in a unique live concert experience. With inspiration from Elvis, the Moody Blues, and Electric Light Orchestra, McGuigan navigates the audience through decades of classics backed by a rock orchestra that can match his energy in force.

The Chicago Sun-Times calls McGuigan “an iconic and innovative performer on stage” and the Omaha World Herald wrote that, “With a surprisingly diverse set list, ‘Pop Rock Orchestra is another hit for Billy. I discovered what lots of others already know: Billy McGuigan has tons of talent, stage presence, and charisma.”

McGuigan has broken box office and attendance records in theaters across the country. He has won countless awards for his work, including the Spotlight Award for Best Actor in a Musical, an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award, and the Alumni Award for Excellence in Public Service from the University of Nebraska.

“Pop Rock Orchestra” marks the second show in Blinn’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Series, which also includes “Mike Super Magic & Illusion,” Thursday, February 2, and “The Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus,” Saturday, March 25.

Tickets are available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice and by calling 979-830-4024.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.