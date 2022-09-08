Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe embraces change and collaboration for its 2022-23 season

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe (BBTT) invites the community to embark on a year of transformation with its selections for the 2022-23 season. Following the theme “A Year of Metamorphosis,” performances will take audiences on a journey through time, space, and the imagination.

“We always try to balance doing a variety of playwrights and time periods,” Blinn-Bryan Theatre Director Greg Wise said. “The theatre is the greatest empathy machine and I encourage everyone to come together and find common ground through these shared experiences.”

Performances will take place at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center and other Brazos Valley venues. Tickets for all shows will be available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice. All plays and dates are subject to change. The BBTT invites students and community members to engage with productions by auditioning for cast and crew member roles. Auditions will be held the first Wednesday of each semester.

In addition, each Thursday night production throughout the season will be followed by interactive “Talk-Back” events, during which the cast, crew, and local partners will answer questions from the audience.

The season begins with Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” which runs at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Written in 1992, this film noir-inspired comedic fantasy is Vogel’s response to the AIDS crisis and follows siblings Anna and Carl across Europe in their quest to live life to the fullest. The BBTT is partnering with the Pride Community Center for this production with representatives from the organization participating in the Oct. 13 “Talk Back.” The production is recommended for ages 12 and up.

In December, the BBTT will bring an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to the stage. Greg Carter’s “Fellow Passengers” features three actors who all get a chance to play the infamous Scrooge as they bring to life this whimsical and quirky version of the much-loved Christmas classic.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30-Dec 1, at the Blinn-Bryan Campus Student Center, as part of the First Friday celebration at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, on the front steps of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bryan, and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, during the annual Christmas Festival held in College Station’s Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The play is suitable for all ages.

The season continues in February with Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation.” An Obie Award-winning play, this comedy features a group of amateur actors who enroll in a Vermont community center’s drama workshop. The group gradually learns more than just acting as they form deeper connections through a series of touching and comic exercises.

This play’s Thursday “Talk Back” event will feature local theatre companies, including the Brazos Valley TROUPE, StageCenter Community Theatre, and the Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station to dive deeper into the transformative nature of acting.

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Blinn-Bryan Campus Student Center. The play is suitable for ages 13 and up.

The BBTT will close out its season by collaborating with Texas A&M University’s Department of Performance Studies to present Eugène Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros.” Written in 1959, this absurdist play is set in a French village whose inhabitants gradually turn into rhinoceroses. As the town grapples with this transformation, the only sane man in town struggles with the pressure of whether to embrace his own inner and outer rhinoceros. Cast and crew will consist of Blinn and Texas A&M University students.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center, and at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, at the Texas A&M University’s Performance Studies Black Box Theatre. The play is suitable for ages 10 and up.

To learn more about the BBTT’s season or to schedule an audition, contact Wise at greg.wise@blinn.edu.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Information Courtesy of the Blinn College District