Brazos Breeze Flute Choir to take the stage on Oct. 30

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its first concert of the season on Sunday, October 30. The concert will take place at First United Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 506 E. 28th Street in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will be performing a mixed concert that celebrates its return to live music and includes many of your Halloween favorites including works such as Saint-Saens’s “Danse Macabre”, Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain”, and Sibelius “Valse Triste”, Two original works for flute choir,“Juba” by Valerie Coleman and “Showtime” by Keiron Anderson will also be performed. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes ifthey so desire.

The composition of the group is piccolo, C flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes,contrabass flute, and string bass. The members of the Brazos Breeze areprofessional musicians from cities around the area including Huntsville, Bellville,Brenham, Anderson, Austin, Waco, Greater Houston, Ft. Worth, Dallas, and Bryan/College Station. Rob Towell is the conductor.

Admission to the concert is free but donations to defray concert expenses will be excepted.

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir is an ensemble in residence at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan. For more information, please contactPenny Zent at 979-268-1743 or send a message to brazosbreeze@gmail.com.

Information Courtesy of Brazos Breeze