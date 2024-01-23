The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its first concert of the new year on Sunday, January 28. The concert will take place at First Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 506 E. 28th Street in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will be performing all original works for flute, one based on the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Among the featured selections are Welcome! by Mel Lauf, Jr.; Dancing Dessert Suite by Paige Dashner Long; Parable to the Stars by Gay Kahkonen; and Usonia by Jonathan Cohen. Two special selections are Bach to the Fluture by Paige Dashner Long and As Eagles Flew by Phyllis Avidan Louke.

Bach to the Fluture is a modern celebration of famous compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, melding the beautiful melodies and harmonies of some of Bach’s most famous music with contemporary rhythms and styles. “As Eagles Flew” was composed in honor of NASA engineer, Bob Clew. As our concert is taking place on January 28, we will perform this piece in honor of the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger which broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 28, 1986.

The composition of the group is piccolo, C flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes, contrabass flute, string bass, and percussion. The members of the Brazos Breeze are professional musicians from cities around the area including Huntsville, Bellville, Brenham, Anderson, Austin, Waco, Greater Houston, Ft. Worth, Dallas, San Antonio, Pflugerville, and Bryan/College Station. Rob Towell is the conductor.

Our special guests for this concert are the flutists from both College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School. They are under the direction of Michael Dixon, Assistant Director of Bands at College Station High School. They will be performing A Scotsman Visits Tennessee by Alexander N. Abbott and Ashokan Farewell by Jay Ungar. We will also be joined by members of the percussion section at College Station High School.

Admission to the concert is free but donations to defray concert expenses will be accepted.

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir is an ensemble in residence at First Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan. For more information, please contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or send a message to brazosbreeze@gmail.com.

Courtesy of Penny Zent