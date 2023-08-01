Upcoming concerts for Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, or BVSO, released their 2023-24 season schedule, “Illuminations,” which will feature concerts with music from Beethoven, Debussy, Elton John and several others. Music Director Marcelo Bussiki will help conduct the live performances throughout the next year, according to BVSO’s recent issue.

Martín García Plays Emperor - Oct. 15

This concert is part of the Luminous Classicals series. García is the first place winner of the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition. This will be the Spanish pianist’s debut at BVSO, featuring work from Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The concert will be in Rudder Theatre on Oct. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Illuminations and Glory! - Nov. 5

Also part of the Luminous Classicals series, this concert is a combination of talent from Texas A&M Choirs, Brazos Valley Chorale and the BVSO. This concert will be in Rudder Theatre on Nov. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Holiday Pops! - Dec. 10

Singers from Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and A&M Consolidated Varsity Women’s Choir, with selections for brass, organ and choir. This concert will take place at Christ Church on Dec. 10, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Carmen - Jan. 21

Performances from Grammy-nominated guitarists Isaac Bustos and Alejandro Montiel in this Spanish-inspired program. This concert features music from Manuel de Falla, Joaquin Rodrigo and Georges Bizet. This concert will be in Rudder Theatre on Jan. 21, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Pictures at an Exhibition - Feb. 18

This concert features music from Debussy, Ravel, Villa Lobos and Mussorgsky. This concert takes place in Rudder Auditorium on Feb. 18, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Hungarian Dances - March 24

This concert will celebrate the unique sound of Hungarian folk music from pieces by Brahms and Nino Rota. Enjoy this performance in Rudder Theatre on March 24, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Music of the Knights - April 27

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Paul McCartney and Elton John have two things in common: their successful music careers, and their knighthood. Join the audience at this concert in Rudder Auditorium on April 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. to listen to their classics.

To view details about the full schedule and to learn more about the free concert series at Century Square, visit BVSO’s website.