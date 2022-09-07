Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra offers various ticket packages for upcoming season

As the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra gears up for its 2022-2023, guests can now buy tickets for all seven shows featuring single show ticket options as well as speciality season bundles featuring multiple shows.

All concerts begin at 5 p.m. on the designated show day and are general admission seating. BVSO season subscribers will enjoy a specially designated seating area.

Check out the list of shows for the 2022-2023 season now:

Ode To Joy: Honoring the Spirit of the Brave People of Ukraine

September 25, 2022 - Rudder Auditorium

The BVSO’s season premiere will be an evening of music dedicated to the people of Ukraine including Beethoven’s enduring masterpiece of eternal hope, the Ninth Symphony. The BVSO will be joined by the Brazos Valley Chorale and Houston Masterworks Chorus.

Single Ticket Pricing: $55 for adults; $10 student/child

Buy Ode To Joy Tickets now

Cliburn Silver

October 23, 2022 - Rudder Theatre

Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene joins the BVSO for a presentation of pure virtuosity performing one of the world’s most popular concertos, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Single Ticket Pricing: $55 for adults; $10 student/child

Buy Cilburn Silver Tickets Now

Salúd BVSO!

November 6, 2022 - Rudder Theatre

Experience the return of Salúd, the songwriting muse of BVSO Concertmaster Javier Chaparro. This popular Austin-based band draws inspiration from throughout Latin America mixed with classical, jazz and Americana styles.

Single Ticket Pricing: $65 for adults; $20 student/child

Buy Salúd BVSO! Tickets Now

The Holiday Pops Concert

December 11, 2022 - Christ Church

Come enjoy one of the Brazos Valley’s most anticipated holiday season events - the BVSO, the Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers, and more performing holiday favorites. What better way to get into the holiday spirit!

Single Ticket Pricing: $40 for adults; $20 student/child

Buy The Holiday Pops Concert Tickets Now

Polish Songs

February 5, 2023 - Rudder Theatre

The music of Poland is a unique tapestry of musical styles dating back to the 13th century. Composer Rob Clearfield taps into the country’s wellspring of music history with unique arrangements of Polish songs.

Single Ticket Pricing: $55 for adults; $10 student/child

Buy Polish Songs Tickets Now

Classical Symphony

March 26, 2023 - Rudder Theatre

Works by Prokofiev, Haydn and Mozart that place a premium on elegance, simplicity, balance and memorable melodies are on full display. Featuring the BVSO's principal trumpet Robert Chambers.

Single Ticket Pricing: $55 for adults; $10 student/child

Buy Classical Symphony Tickets Now

The Texas Tenors: Celebrate Broadway and America with the BVSO

April 23, 2023 - Rudder Auditorium

The Texas Tenors are back! This three-time Emmy Award winning trio will perform a unique blend of classical, Broadway, and patriotic pop music with breathtaking vocals, and a touch of cowboy charm.

Single Ticket Pricing: $65 for adults; $10 student/child

Buy The Texas Tenors Tickets Now

Bulk Ticket Subscription Packages

1) Full Season Subscription Package — $360

includes all seven shows

2) Classical Series Subscription Package — $200

includes Ode to Joy, Cliburn Silver, Polish Songs and Classical Symphony

3) Pops Series Subscription Package — $160

includes Salúd BVSO!, Holiday Pops and The Texas Tenors

Information Courtesy of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra