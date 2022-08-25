Brenham to host the Zmed Brothers for the Everly Brothers Experience on Sept. 3

The Zmed Brothers are heading to the Barnhill Center at the Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, backed by their band, entertain with classic songs, comedy, and a little history of rock, country and pop music.

“Most importantly we aim to keep the youthful spirit of Don and Phil Everly's beautiful and fun music alive,” said Zach, the older Zmed brother. “We will be featuring Everly hits, other sibling hits, and a collection of cross-genre classics that influenced the birth of rock n’ roll – all in two-part sibling harmony!”

The song list includes the biggest Everly Brothers hits such as "Wake Up Little Susie”, "All I Have to Do Is Dream”, "Problems", “Cathy's Clown", “Bird Dog”, “Lucille”, "Walk Right Back", "Crying in the Rain" and others.

“These are songs that invoke childhood memories, and you can’t help but sing along,” said Sharon Brass, TBC producer. “The icing on the cake is the Zmed Brothers’ comedy that takes you back to the Smothers Brothers legacy.

“I first saw the Zmed Brothers perform on TV,” said Brass. “Amazed by their authentic sound, I learned that they consistently sellout shows in Branson and at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.”

Since 2016, the Zmed Brothers have celebrated the iconic Everly Brothers with enthusiastic crowds around the world. Their big hits from the 50’s and 60’s are delighting audiences again, even the younger generations.

The Everly Brothers’ music combined elements of rock n’ roll, country and pop, making them a dominant force in the birth of country rock. They heavily influenced the work of close-harmony groups who followed including the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel, the Rolling Stones, and many others.

Their career endured over half a century. They sold over 60 million records worldwide, recorded 21 studio albums, and released over 30 Billboard Top 100 singles – this is still the record for the most Billboard-charting hits for any sibling rock duo.

The Everly Brothers were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awardand they have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2001), the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame (2003) and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame (2004). In 2004, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked the Everly Brothers as number 33 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists Of All Time. In 2015, Rolling Stone also ranked them as number one on its list of the 20 Greatest Duos of All Time.

Three ways to purchase tickets

Online

By phone at 979.337.7240 (Available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

In-person at The Barnhill Center Box Office (111 West Main Street, Brenham)

Information Courtesy of The Barnhill Center