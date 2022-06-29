Cavalry Court announces third annual Summer Series

Cavalry Court’s third annual Summer Series with live music from Texas favorites including Kin Faux, William Beckmann and Tyler McCollum returns on Saturday, July 2. All summer long, locals and travelers can gather with friends and family at Cavalry Court’s outdoor Pavilion or spacious Courtyard for a musical night under the stars. Come hungry and enjoy food from The Canteen Bar and Grill’s modern American gastropub with a selection of craftily chosen spirits and brews. For groups looking for a VIP experience, Poolside Cabanas are available to rent with private lounge chairs and bottle service. The full live music lineup can be found here. In addition, Cavalry Court will host a DJ on Saturdays throughout the summer from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the live music.

Cavalry Court’s 2022 Summer Series Line Up:

July 2 | Kin Faux with Cory Michael as opening act

July 9 | Matt Castillo with Joey McGee as opening act

July 16 | Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle

July 23 | Tyler McCullum with Joey McGee as opening act

July 30 | Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome

August 6 |Jason Young Band with Reagan Quinn as opening act

August 13 | William Beckmann with Guitar Frenchie as opening act

August 20 | The Broken Spokes

ABOUT CAVALRY COURT

Located in the heart of Century Square, College Station’s 60-acre shopping dining and entertainment district, Cavalry Court, by Valencia Hotel Group is a boutique court concept hotel paying homage to Texas A&M’s rich military history. Capturing the true essence of College Station, Cavalry Court features 141 retro-military inspired guest rooms and suites with large sweeping balconies overlooking the property’s expansive courtyard. The relaxed resort-inspired hotel offers a wealth of amenities including outdoor fire pits, complimentary bicycles, live music and an outdoor swimming pool with private cabanas. Cavalry Court’s onsite restaurant and bar, The Canteen Bar & Grill, is a modern American gastropub with a selection of handcrafted cocktails and brews offering indoor and outdoor gathering spaces reflecting the communal dining experience of military life.

ABOUT VALENCIA HOTEL GROUP

Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit www.valenciahotelgroup.com

Information courtesy of Calvary Court