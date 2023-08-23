Friends of Chamber Music kicks off its 28th season on September 10

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Friends of Chamber Music presents two winners of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition 2022 in the opening concert of the 28th season series, Silver medalist Anna Geniushene and Bronze medalist Dmytro Choni, on Sunday, September 10 at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on campus of Texas A&M University in College Station. The concert will also host an opening by the A&M Consolidated High School String Orchestra from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. in the exhibit hall.

A joint appearance of Cliburn medalists is a rare event, as each artist is a thriving solo pianist. Between their individual touring schedules over the 2023-24 season, they found one date that allows them to come together for the Friends of Chamber Music series. Organizers are thrilled to launch our new season with this special concert that highlights each pianist's individual mastery and also features them as a duo.

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition that began in 1962 in Fort Worth is considered one of the world’s

most prestigious piano contests. Winning a Cliburn medal means achieving the highest standards of today’s piano

performance on a large international scale. Last summer, Ms. Geniushene, born in Moscow and trained in Russia and England, was awarded Silver medal at Cliburn ’22, and Mr. Choni, born in Kyiv and trained in Ukraine and Austria, became Cliburn ’22 Bronze medalist.

Busy developing their individual diverse and versatile artistic careers as soloists and in collaborations with chamber music ensembles, both Geniushene and Choni have been performing to critical acclaim in world's major concert venues, appearing with famed conductors, and sharing their talents with other musicians in collaborative performances.

Tickets for the performance are available at a cost of $40 for adults and $10 for students with children under six being free. Tickets can be purchased online at fcmtx.org or at the MSC Box Office website, in-person at the MSC Box Office or by phone at (979) 845-1234.

For more information on this event, contact Friends of Chamber Music at info@fcmtx.org.

Information Courtesy of Friends of Chamber Music