Assemble a dozen preteens and teenagers on the stage at Brazos Valley TROUPE’s black-box theater for the improv show, Laugh Out Loud!, and you can bet: Hilarity will ensue.

The young comedians, known as The OxyMorons, spontaneously act out ridiculous scenarios — the more extreme the better — conjured up by audience members moments before the show starts. In one skit, the kids are directed to surf the Great Wall of China. In another, they’re told to bowl with Easter eggs. Dora the Explorer enters Narnia through an imaginary wardrobe. Abe Lincoln is a paranoid newscaster afraid of what’s behind him. The kids fearlessly snap into action for this advanced version of charades, casting inhibitions aside on the spot, while the audience roars with laughter at their clever antics.

“We like to have families in the audience seeing families on stage,” says M.A. Sterling, managing- artistic director of Brazos Valley TROUPE. The acronym stands for Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing arts and Entertainment and is also referred to as BV TROUPE, BVT, or simply TROUPE. The community-based arts organization that focuses on theater and family entertainment is now in its 28th year. “Back in the summer of 1994, a dream began with a group of energetic arts enthusiasts who wanted to take a dip into the arts pool of B/CS. We have been swimming ever since,” M.A. says.

In addition to improv, youth in grades K-12, ages 5 through 18, can take classes offered throughout the year in acting, script writing, musical theater, and show production, and they can enroll in special programs in the summer. In addition, traveling camps are held in New York City and at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Annette Brittain’s daughter Sara joined Brazos Valley TROUPE when she was 7 years old and gained four years of experience onstage acting and singing before she began improv. “As soon as she could, she was an OxyMoron,” Annette recalls. Sara continued with the group through high school. “It helped her in being able to go on off to college and adapt to situations,” Annette says.

Annette joined the improv group for a semester to improve her own acting skills. “I did a little bit of acting in high school, and I loved it because I love to make people laugh and bring joy to people,” she says. Among her favorite memories include being onstage with Sara performing a mother-and-daughter role together, and later, when her toddler-aged grandson recognized Annette while she was performing. “He was watching me on stage, and he hollered out ‘There's my mam- maw!’” Annette says. When her grandson grew older, he took an improv class for one semester, and she got to be onstage with him too. “If you want a family involvement, you can do it here,” she says.

But she adds that familial participation is not a requirement. “The involvement can go as much as you want,” she says. “Some parents may be not as much on stage, but prefer the backstage stuff or helping organize, or helping keep the concessions or stuff like that. I've even seen the parents and grandparents field small parts.”

Children are not required to participate onstage, and although most want to, they don't have to, Annette says. “They can learn the stuff they need to learn that maybe helps them grow,” she says. “We have several kids that, yes, they've been onstage, but they like tech better or are, like, ‘I'm better at makeup. I'm better doing stuff backstage. I'm better at getting all the props together,’” she says. “Everybody has a role, and it doesn't have to be onstage.”

“There are several different class types that focus on the very necessary and essential facets of theater and performing arts,” M.A. says. For those interested in discovering their inner star, there are acting classes that include Act Up! for kids and pre-teens and Teen Actors’ Guild [TAG] for teens. Tekkies focuses on technical theater, Pen PALS (Poets, Authors, Lyricists and Scribes) focuses on writing projects, and Dream Team allows focus and exploration on the various aspects of design, including costume, props, sets and scenic design, hair and makeup, and more. A variety of entertainment, primarily presented by students and members to the public, is offered throughout the year.

No auditions are required to participate in any of the classes. “Our policy is truly open door,” M.A. says. “Kids sign up and adultsbecome members, and it’s as simple as that!” BVT’s open-door policy allows entry and exit at any time. “Kids can be involved for one semester or even over 10 years, which several have,” he says.

Many TROUPE alums have appeared on stage and in TV, movies, and commercials.

Even those who don’t pursue entertainment find that the confidence and skills learned via TROUPE have benefitted them in school and beyond. “No matter what the profession, each has taken what they’ve learned and used it abundantly,” M.A. says.

Annette continues to attend Laugh Out Loud! performances and is an ardent supporter of Brazos Valley TROUPE. “It's friends for life,” Annette says. “It's community.”

For more information, email trouperinfo@gmail.com

Brazos Valley TROUPE: The OxyMorons

Upcoming Performances

Laugh Out Loud!: Mother May I?

(for Mother’s Day)

May 6-7, 2022

Doors open at 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. showtime

Laugh Out Loud!: Bootcamp Edition

June 3-4, 2022 Doors open at 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. showtime

3705 E. 29th St., Bryan

Tickets: $15 premium seats (cabaret tables with snacks);

$12 regular seats

Purchase tickets via bvtroupe.org or at the door or email for

reservations at bvtix@yahoo.com

OxyMorons Quotes

KATELYN KOSH aka Socialized Homeschooler

“What OxyMorons means to me is they are a bunch of sweet and kind people, and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

ALICIA YORK aka Small Crowd

“Being involved in TROUPE with Oxy- Morons is like having a whole other family. We’re all there for each other, and we’re always having fun. It’s great to be part of something so special.”

BRETT BOWLING aka Super Weak

“I enjoy OxyMorons because I find a way to express myself in every situation we enact.”

AUDREY YORK aka Butthead

“OxyMorons is a group of people that have my back. I can go improv without worrying about messing up because I know they will be there for me. OxyMo- rons are funny and awesome.”

LEO SANSOM aka Daily Special

“Barely done it and loving it!!”

JOSH BOWLING aka Slim Fatty

“OxyMorons is like a cult. We’re loyal, and we do weird stuff .... but it’s fun.”

RENEE BERGER aka Fine Mess

“OxyMorons is a place where I can have a creative outlet. There are no wrong answers, no tolerance for judgment, and a lovely place full of people who just use their passion to spread positivity. It’s a place that feels like family.”

FRANK PATRANELLA aka Still Running

“To me, the OxyMorons are a place for fun and bringing joy to others.”

BRANDT BRACKIN aka Little Tall

“OxyMorons is one of my favorite pas- times; it even helped me crawl out of

a depression and make new friends; it made me want to be a comedian for my career.”

SUMMER MARSHALL aka Literally Sarcastic (Coach)

“As a teenager, OxyMorons was a place where I could really be myself. Now as an adult, I get to share that inclusiveness and freedom with the next generation, and it has been a huge source of joy for me despite the stress of day-to-day life.”

RAY PAUL MARSHALL aka Organized Chaos (Coach)

“OxyMorons, as both a coach and a per- former, has taught me to be more confi- dent, brought me hours and days of fun, and has led to many lifelong friendships with my fellow performers.”