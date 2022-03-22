Marcelo Bussiki's 25th Anniversary program 'Latin Flavor' takes Rudder stage Mar. 27

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra™ is pleased to present a very special concert honoring Marcelo Bussiki’s 25th Anniversary as Music Director. “Latin Flavor” has been specially programmed by Bussiki to showcase his favorite compositions. The concert takes place Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 5 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. St. Joseph Health has partnered with the BVSO™ to be the official sponsor of the 2021-2022 season. The evening has also been made possible through the generous support of the concert sponsor, The Clearfield Family.

“This concert was envisioned by the symphony board as an Anniversary concert; therefore I thought it was important to include works that are light and celebratory in nature. It was also important for me to highlight what I culturally bring to the table, therefore I programmed Latin American works that are close to me and speak to my musical language of origin,” says Bussiki.

Bussiki has had a passion for music since his early years. Born in Cuiaba, capital of Mato Grosso State in Brazil, he left home at age 14 to study at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music in Rio de Janeiro. He continued his conducting studies under Maestro Roberto Duarte at Rio de Janeiro Federal University.

Upon graduation, he was named music director of the orchestra of the Federal University of Mato Grosso, a position he held for six years. Bussiki was awarded knighthood in the Ordem de Merito de Mato Grosso in recognition of his pioneering work in cultural expansion and musical education. He received the title of ‘Oficial’, the highest honor that the executive power can confer upon an artist in Brazil.

Bussiki came to the United States in 1992 under a scholarship from the Brazilian government and studied at the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. From 1994-1996, he directed that university’s New Music Ensemble, developing an extensive repertoire of modern and contemporary music. He received a doctorate of musical arts in conducting from the University of Houston in 1998.

During his tenure with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, Bussiki has been in demand as a guest conductor in Texas and out of state. He has conducted several concerts at the International Festival Institute at Round Top. He was conductor for the first International Guitar Festival in 2005, 2006, 2007, and again in 2016. In 2014, Bussiki was honored as “Artist of the Year” by The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

This concert will be general admission, and patrons can purchase their seats via the MSC Box Office website at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling (979) 845-1234. Tickets for this event are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $20 for children 18 years and younger. Box office processing fees will apply. All programs are subject to change. Contact the Symphony Office with any further questions.

About the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

The BVSO™ is a nonprofit performing arts organization with the mission to maintain a symphony of high artistic standards, and to promote the musical arts for cultural and education purposes in the Brazos Valley. For more information about the Symphony, visit bvso.org.

