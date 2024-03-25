One of World’s Best A Cappella Groups Returns To Rudder After Three Decades!

× Expand Chanticleer, Grammy Award-Winning A Cappella Group. Photo by Stephen K. Mack

, a San Francisco based cappella group hailed by The New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus,” will perform one concert in Rudder Theatre in College Station on Thursday, April 11 at 7 PM, first time since their appearance in town more than 30 years ago. Brought by the collaboration of Friends of Chamber Music, BCS and the School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts at Texas A&M University (SPVFA), the concert program of the GRAMMY® Award-winning artists will feature a breathtaking journey through five centuries of a cappella music.

Following their common educational vision, the collaborative efforts of Friends of Chamber Music, BCS and the School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts at Texas A&M University facilitate a masterclass for the Century Singers of Texas A&M University led by Chanticleer. That work will culminate in the choral students of the Century Singers performing alongside Chanticleer in the part of the concert program.

Two choral groups of College Station High School, Choral and Purple Reign, will be featured in the Pre-Concert Opening starting at 6:15 PM in the Exhibit Hall.

Following the Friends of Chamber Music’s tradition of connecting visual art and music, for one night only the stage of Rudder Theatre will be adorned by the newest abstract painting by Dmitri Koustov of Texas A&M University.

Tickets for this multi-dimensional cultural event are available at the MSC Box Office, (979) 845 1234 and online at https://rb.gy/mbp6pa and fcmtx.org ($40 Adults, $5 Students).

This event is generously sponsored by Robin & Hays Glover; Janet & Bill Johnson; Becky & Don Russell; Mark Symm with Charles Schwab; and other individual and business donors.

For more information go to fcmtx.org.

Courtesy of Elena Reece, Friends of Chamber Music