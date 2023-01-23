OPAS will host Dublin Irish Dance for one night only on Thursday, February 16

Direct from Ireland, Dublin Irish Dance will be in Rudder Auditorium with an all-new production entitled “Wings” for one performance only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $27-$70, with special prices for Texas A&M students, and are on sale now at MSC Box Office.

Created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team, “Wings” celebrates Celtic music and dance. Like no other show in its genre, this new production features exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black states, “We’ve been lucky to host a variety of Irish artists in our history including Michael Flatley and Riverdance. Since our patrons always ask for more Irish programs, it’s a thrill to present this very special Celtic celebration as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

The two act production features more than 20 Irish songs including “Danny Boy.” The creative team includes Riverdance’s Alan Scarriff (Choreography), international performer Eric Cunningham (Music) and The X Factor’s Ciarán Connolly (Movement Director).

Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production, infused with world dance and musical influences, will thrill OPAS audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design. It’s a vivid and illuminating production portraying rich Irish heritage themes, in spectacular dance and musical performances by this superb cast. Audiences are invited to witness the dexterity and skill of these world champion tantalizing Irish dancers in this awesome captivating spectacle as they defy gravity.

For more information about OPAS, visit www.OPAStickets.org or call (979) 845-1234.

Information Courtesy of OPAS