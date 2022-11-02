Round Top Festival Institute host pianist Victor Valkov on Saturday, November 5

Viktor Valkov has been hailed as a "lion of the keyboard" and "sensational" (Wiesbadener Kurier). He has appeared frequently as a recitalist in the U.S., Japan and Europe. Mr. Valkov is a member of the faculty at the University of Utah School of Music. He has served as piano faculty at the 2022 Round Top Music Festival in Round Top, Texas.

Buy tickets online or by calling 979-249-3129. Adult $30. Student $10. Concert tickets will be held at the will call table on the west side of the concert hall. Concert hall doors open one hour before the concert. If available, tickets will also be sold at the door.

Lunch will be available prior to the concert at 12:45 p.m. in the Menke House Dining Hall, by reservation only. The buffet-style pre-concert meal has become a favorite among concertgoers. The Chef's Choice Menu includes entree, vegetable, salad bar, bread, dessert, tea and coffee.

Overnight accommodations are available on campus for this concert weekend. Send an email to reservations@festivalhill.org or call the Office to make reservations.

Office/Reservations/Information: 979-249-3129

The James Dick Foundation for the Performing Arts is a public 501c-3 non-profit educational foundation. All proceeds go to advance the classical music festival held annually in June and July.

