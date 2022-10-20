The City of Navasota announces the Texas Birthday Bash lineup announcement party

In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary, and ahead of the festivities, the Texas independence celebration will roll out its much-anticipated concert lineup with a community party on the grounds of Navasota City Hall on Friday, November 4.

The City of Navasota invites the community to come out to Navasota City Hall on Friday, November 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to hear the Texas Birthday Bash 2023 line-up, have access to discounted pre-sale tickets for the 2023 event, enjoy food vendors on site and giveaways!

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers and enjoy a great night full of family-friendly festivities Friday, November 4 in Downtown Navasota.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868. This is a FREE, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota. Texas Birthday Bash is set for March 3 and 4, 2023 in downtown Navasota.

Information Courtesy of the City of Navasota