The MFAH Presents Jazz on Film Over Three Weekends in June

Starting Friday, June 7, Jazz on Filmreturns to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Brown Auditoriumwith three weekends of special screenings celebrating the rich andvaried intersections of jazz and cinema!

Organized by guest curator Peter Lucas, this year’s program features the Houston premiere of the new documentary on bossanova pioneers, Elis and Tom from Roberto de Oliveira and Jom TobAzulay; Bruce Weber’s Let’s Get Lost (1988); and a special 50thanniversary screening of Sun Ra’s Space Is the Place (1974).

Peter Lucas has organized exhibitions, film series, and publicprograms in association with The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, TheMenil Collection, Seattle International Film Festival, Northwest Film Forum, The Museum of Pop Culture(MoPOP), and Aurora Picture Show. He is also a writer, podcaster, and multidisciplinary artist.

The full schedule can be found at www.mfah.org/calendar/series/jazz-on-film.

Admission

General admission is $9. MFAH Members, students with ID and senior adults receive a $2 discount.

Films:

Let’s Get Lost

Directed by Bruce Weber (USA, 1988, 119 minutes, digital restoration)

Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

In the 1950s, Chet Baker’s jazz trumpeting, intimate crooning, and pretty-boy good looks epitomized West Coast cool. When photographer Bruce Weber caught up with him three decades later, time and drug addiction had ravaged Baker’s life and angelic beauty. Shown here in a new 4K digital restoration, the bittersweet portrait Let’s Get Lost intercuts gorgeous black-and-white footage of the latter-day Baker with the young musician in archival footage and photographs by William Claxton.

Preceded by Jammin’ the Blues

Directed by Gjon Mili (USA, 1944, 10 minutes, 35mm)

Jammin’ the Blues features Lester Young; Houston’s own Illinois Jacquet; among others.

Elis and Tom (Elis & Tom, só tinha de ser com você)

Directed by Roberto de Oliveira and Jom Tob Azulay (Brazil, 2023, 100 minutes, digital)

Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

In 1974, one of the prime architects of bossa nova, Antonio Carlos Jobim (Tom), and popular Brazilian singer Elis Regina came together to record what would become one of the most iconic albums in the history of Brazilian music. Through extensive, long-unseen film footage shot at MGM recording studios in Los Angeles during this unique collaboration, Elis and Tom showcases the artists’ extraordinary personalities, and the tensions and triumphs of their creative process. The film also traces their backgrounds witharchival performance footage, and a number of contributors who share their memories of the sessions, theartists, and their impact.

Space Is the Place

Directed by John Coney (USA, 1974, 85 minutes, digital)

Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

Avant-garde jazz mystic Sun Ra and his Intergalactic Myth-Science Arkestra land their yellow spaceship in Oakland offering an alter-destiny to Black youth, including battling the FBI, NASA, and a supernatural pimp named “The Overseer.” This unique iteration of Ra’s musical concepts and social commentary is a blend of science fiction B-movie, blaxploitation flick, and concert documentary. Featuring Marshall Allen, John Gilmore, and June Tyson, the Arkestra performs pieces including “Watusi,” “Outer Spaceways, Inc.,” and “The Satellites Are Spinning.” This is a special screening in honor of the 50th-anniversary of the Afrofuturistclassic.

International Sweethearts of Rhythm | Maxine Sullivan: Love to Be in Love

Directed by Greta Schiller and Andrea Weiss (USA, 1986, 80 minutes, 16mm)

Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

This screening presents two short documentaries by filmmakers Greta Schiller and Andrea Weiss that spotlight often unsung women of jazz. International Sweethearts of Rhythm (30 min.) tells the fascinating story of the seriously swinging, multiracial, all-women jazz big band of the 1940s. Maxine Sullivan: Love to Be in Love (50 min.) is a portrait of the largely forgotten jazz vocalist who rose to fame in the 1930s and inspired a generation of younger artists, including Ella Fitzgerald. Both of these award-winning films, shown here on 16mm prints, feature archival footage and photos as well as priceless interviews with many women musicians who are no longer with us.

Jazz Films by John and Faith Hubley

Directed by John and Faith Hubley (USA, 1957, 80 minutes, digital)

Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, animators John and Faith Hubley made their own independent films with intelligence, passion, humor, and great music. Their poetic sensibility and whimsical, impressionistic visual style fit perfectly with jazz music. “There’s something about jazz’s bending of time within a rigid format that also applies to animation,” Faith Hubley once observed. “That’s why they work so well together. It’s a marriage made in heaven.” Celebrating the centennial of Faith Hubley, this program features the filmmakers’ collaborations with Benny Carter, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, and others. These shorts are fun and engaging for all ages!

Disco Boy

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese

Sunday, June 23, 5 p.m.

(France/Italy/Belgium/Poland, 2023, 92 minutes, in Ibo, French, English, and Polish with English subtitles)

Brown Auditorium Theater, digital

The charismatic Franz Rogowski (Passages; Transit) stars as a Belarusian immigrant haunted by his actions while serving in the French Foreign Legion. Giacomo Abbruzzese’s stylish debut feature won the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution.

Power Alley (Levante)

Directed by Lillah Halla

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

(Brazil/Uruguay/France, 2023, 92 minutes, in Portuguese and Spanish with English subtitles)

Lynn Wyatt Theater, digital

The gripping Brazilian drama Power Alley weaves a tale of personal struggle and societal challenges. Set in São Paulo, the story follows Sofia, a spirited teen volleyball player from a modest background whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces an unwanted pregnancy. Another screening is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m.

Events:

Educators Event | “Learning Through Art” Summer Institute | Secondary Teachers

Wednesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m.

Come join us to “fill your teaching toolkit” using works of art from the MFAH collections and hands-on projects to enhance your TEKS and STAAR-aligned lessons, creating a more engaging and collaborative learning environment. Explore personalized learning strategies, integrate technology, and delve into nano learning for bite-sized impactful learning ideas. Elevate engagement and motivation to promote higher order thinking skills through strategies based on holistic learning approaches, ELL-based techniques, literacy development, SEL, mindfulness, STREAM ideas, and gamification. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet Street.

Drop-in Tour | “Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West”

Wednesday, June 19, 1:30 p.m.

Experience the work of Raqib Shaw on a guided tour. The artist’s exquisitely rendered paintings seamlessly combine references to Western and Asian art histories, as well as sacred themes. Reflecting these intertwined traditions, the title of the exhibition—Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West—is taken from the Rudyard Kipling poem “The Ballad of East and West.” Another session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main Street.

Summer Break at the MFAH

Thursday, June 20, 11 a.m.

When school’s out, the Museum is the place to be for creating memories to last a lifetime. Every Thursday in June and July, families are invited to enjoy gallery activities at the MFAH. Join teaching artists to explore works of art on view and experiment with new materials, tools, and processes to create your own art. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, and knowledgeable educators help spark discovery about the world of art. Admission is free. Another session is scheduled for Thursday, June 27. Nancy and Rich Kinder, 5500 Main Street.

Drop-in Tour | Seascapes from European Painting

Thursday, June 20, 1:30 p.m.

Artists have painted the mercurial nature of the sea and ocean for centuries, from powerful squalls to calm tranquility. On this guided tour, investigate the ways European artists have depicted human interactions with water, from the shore to the eye of the storm. Another session is scheduled for Thursday, June 27. Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main Street.

Art Bites | American Landscapes

Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

A little art can go a long way! Visit the galleries for a snippet of art appreciation. The focus of this Art Bite tour is on American landscapes. Art Bite tours are 30 minutes long and are part of Thursday evening activities at the Museum. Other sessions will be held on Thursday, June 27. Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main Street.

Musiqa Mixer | “Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West”

Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Museum and Musiqa present a concert celebrating the exhibition Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West. The evening features a program of music for flute and cello. Caio Diniz and Tyler Martin perform works by Reena Esmail, Ashan Srinivasan, and Reza Vali. Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, 5500 Main Street.

Tour | Artwork of the Month “Saint Christopher Carrying the Christ Child through a Sinful World”

Friday, June 21, 1:30 p.m.

Art enthusiasts are invited to dive deep into a different work of art every month. In June, learn about Saint Christopher Carrying the Christ Child through a Sinful World, and discuss how the art moves you. Another session is scheduled for Friday, June 28. Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main Street.

A Juneteenth Celebration at Bayou Bend

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens invites you to this family-centered program in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. Enjoy performances, an art-making workshop, and more, all with a focus on Black history. Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Drive.

MFAH on the Move | Bilingual Yoga

Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m.

Meet up at the Museum for “MFAH on the Move” with FiTMiX Communities. Yuri Amor Perez and fellow FiTMiX instructors get you up and moving with free yoga in the beautiful outdoor setting of Cullen Sculpture Garden. Mixed into your Sunday-morning yoga practice are opportunities to explore works of art from around the world. Cullen Sculpture Garden, Montrose Boulevard at Bissonnet Street.

Twilight Tour at Rienzi

Wednesday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.

Visit Rienzi to enjoy wine, light bites, and live music against the beautiful backdrop of twilight. Explore the galleries and chat with docents about works of art in the Rienzi Collection. This event is for ages 21+. Rienzi, 1406 Kirby Drive.

Artists in Dialogue | Helen Evans Ramsaran and Floyd Newsum

Thursday, June 27, 6:30 p.m.

This Artists in Dialogue session features artists Helen Evans Ramsaran and Floyd Newsum elaborating on practices through their own expression. Designed to feature, amplify, and give space to Black contemporary artists, the format of the program emphasizes what the title suggests—artists engage in conversation with each other about their work, and/or whatever the artists would like. Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, 5500 Main Street.

Behind-the-Scenes Tour at Rienzi

Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.

Discover the private world of Rienzi’s original owners, Carroll Sterling Masterson and Harris Masterson III. Get an exclusive look at rooms and objects not usually on view, and learn about the legacy the Mastersons left behind. Rienzi, 1406 Kirby Drive.

Opening Soon:

Thomas Demand: The Stutter of History

June 30 through September 15, 2024

At first, the images Thomas Demand creates seem to depict the real world. A closer look, however, reveals that they are actually photographs of temporary sculptural re-creations. Demand often selects his source imagery from the news media, and he re-creates those images as life-size models using colored paper and cardboard. Then he photographs the images and prints them at a monumental scale. The “stutter of history” evoked by the exhibition’s title lies in that strange gap between the real world and the re-created world of paper and cardboard that the artist conjures in his studio.

More information available at https://www.mfah.org/films.

Courtesy of Alexandria Yancy, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston