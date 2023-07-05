Professional Artists of Central Texas hosts ART á la Carte

Professional Artists of Central Texas (PACT) will be featured in a group art show at Degallery in Bryan, Texas. The show, ART á la Carte, will open on August 4 with a public reception from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The varied artworks may be viewed and will be available for purchase until August 30.

The á la carte section of a menu provides variety, some traditional selections, and a few unique concoctions to appeal to a wide array of individual restaurant customers. In the same way, the PACT Collective Exhibition boasts of ART á la Carte. Artworks from 10 individual artists are exhibited in one place. There is likely to be at least one piece that speaks to you!

Founded in 2016 in Waco, Texas, PACT is a juried membership of artists who work and sell art, as individuals and in group shows.

Currently the group has 16 members from Waco, College Station, Temple, and counties in Central Texas. Membership procedures and applications are on the website: www.pactart.org.

The artists in this show include:

Karen Cruce

Linda Williams Filgo

Carol Fox Henrichs

Hailey Herrera

Cory Lind

Kevin Malone

Judi Simon

Chesley Smith

Melanie Stokes

Charles Wallis

