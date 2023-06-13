The Arts Council invites art lovers to an opening reception and ribbon cutting

Located at the Arts Council on Friday, June 16 at 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley alongside special guests from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, invites the public to attend the opening reception and ribbon cutting of its newest exhibits. The Arts Council is welcoming West (Of Eden) and Strange Beautiful Plants by M. Walker Nelson in the 4180 Gallery and Bradfield Gallery of Fine Art, respectively. As well as, A Window to my Travels by Mary Claire Moloney in the Lobby Gallery.

Experience the artistic talent of M. Walker Nelson, as she takes viewers on a journey depicting the profound beauty of life in the West by means of oil painting on canvas. Also, get lost in the skillful work of Mary Claire Moloney, as she brings the atmosphere and vitality of destinations all over the world in her paintings of oil, gouache and pastel. During the event, guests will enjoy drinks, hors d'oeuvres and have a chance to meet and get to know the artists.

About the artists

M. Walker Nelson

"I can’t not paint. As an artist, this is neither compulsion nor obsession; it is the pulse of my creative life. From the heartland to the high plains, I have always lived in the outposts of semi-urban America. These diverse and dynamic landscapes have been my inspiration and capturing the starkness and beauty of these desolate and aging corridors of American life has become my biggest strength. Living in small towns and cities that greatly struggle with the boom and bust of the economy decade by decade, I became fascinated by the rusted testaments of prosperity and despair. All cycles leave their marks, the echoes of those who came before. That hotel on the old side of town, the local diner, the little gas station that will still fix a flat, these relics of middle-class Americana create the intricate orchestra of monotony, the music of everyday life. It may not be extraordinary, but it is ours."

Mary Claire Moloney

"My art is a reflection of my travels. I want you to feel, if only for a moment, that you are with me in my adventures. Gouache is my current medium of choice, and I am equally comfortable working in oils and pastels. My main influences are Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, and particularly James Whistler’s paintings of Venice, Italy. I am a keen reader of their biographies and of exploring the places where they lived and were inspired by. Brenham, Texas, Venice, Italy, and Kefalonia, Greece influence me with fabulous preserved architecture, gorgeous surrounding scenery, and lovely residents."

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley