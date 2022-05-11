ACBV hosts "The Art of Gemology" exhibit from April 6 to July 9

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is currently hosting a new exhibit titled "The Art of Gemology," featuring the artwork of Neena Buxani, from Apr. 6 to July 9. Buxani is an Indian-American artist who was raised on the border of Mexico in Brownsville, Texas. She currently resides in Austin, Texas with her husband and two boys.

Neena's educational and professional background is diverse. She has a B.S. in Advertising and Speech Communications and an M.S. in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Gemological Certification from GIA. She has worked as a substance abuse counselor, jewelry buyer, loan officer, jewelry store owner, and general manager for a hotel. Her multifaceted background and multicultural upbringing has helped to shape her vision as a self- taught artist.

Neena’s work has been featured in various publications such as EASTside Magazine, the Bluehost Artist Spotlight, the KXAN Artist Spotlight, the Brown State of Mind Blog, and CandyFloss Magazine. Her paintings have been represented by Tommy Bahama Home, PxP Contemporary, Austin Art Garage and Showfields. She has served as a curator for “Celebrations” in Texas State University and her work has been on display at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

"My work allows me to spread positivity through the use of vivid colors in subject matter ranging from abstracted gemstones to representational flora and fauna," Neena says. "I find myself continually drawn to these subjects primarily from my multicultural background as an Indian-American artist raised on the border of Mexico and also my professional experience in the jewelry industry." These deep-rooted aesthetic inclinations have found their way into her work and are much of what she believe makes her art both distinctive and personal.

She currently works with alcohol inks, acrylic paint, and mixed media as it allows her to create a variety of textures, as well as add depth to the tones and lines in her paintings, she says. Her gemstone paintings are fluid and flecked with gold throughout for an overall luxe and shimmering effect. "In these works, I let loose by blending the inks directly on the surface of the paper or board while they lay flat on the floor. In pieces where I want to incorporate realism, I often combine the marbleized fluid effect from my gemstone paintings with realistic subject matter found in nature, creating a marriage of two different styles."

When she is immersed in her creative process, it brings her joy that she can express her authentic self through her subjects and the use of bold colors, she says. "My aim is that in seeing and connecting with my work, others are inspired to do the same. Ultimately, my intention is that my art conveys positive energy to viewers and collectors on a daily basis," Neena says.

Courtesy of Arts Council of the Brazos Valley