Arts Council to host opening reception for 'The Colors of Nature and Music' exhibit

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley invites the public to attend the opening reception and Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting of their newest exhibit, The Colors of Nature and Music, held on October 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at The Arts Council. Indulge in the artistic talents of Hailey Herrera, Nikki Smith, and Patsy Supak while enjoying sweet treats and refreshments. Explore the interplay of color, nature, and music in this compelling exhibit.

Together, these talented artists will lead viewers on a creative journey through nature, color, and song to places–both real and imagined–that will make hearts sing.

The Colors of Nature and Music will be on display in The Arts Council’s main gallery from August 16 to December 17.

To learn more about the artists behind The Colors of Nature and Music Exhibit, please visit https://acbv.org/explore-the-arts/in-house-galleries/the-colors-of-nature-and-music.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org. The Arts Council looks forward to welcoming the public in viewing all of their current and upcoming exhibits.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley