Bringing the Joy of Creativity

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

The Brazos Valley community is rich with arts from painting to sculptures, and this winter community members can experience artwork from across the globe at Degallery with two international art contests. The arts contests will highlight both professional artists and children from a variety of countries and brings a wide range of mediums, Degallery owner and president Dary Dega says.

The third annual International Winter Art Exhibition will feature original 2D and 3D works including paintings, drawing, sculptures and original prints.

“Every year close to Christmas and Thanksgiving, we invite artists to participate and accomplish absolutely new and different projects,” Dary says. “This year, for our winter show artists are asked to submit artworks of various winter landscapes and other Christmas scenes.”

All of the artwork featured in the show was made by professional artists from over 75 countries, including some located right here in the Brazos Valley.

“These are artists from different countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and all other countries and also our local artists,” Dary says. “It will be a nice mix to see local, national, artists and international artists all in the one show.”

Kids can also have their work displayed at Degallery through the Happy DEGART 2022 International KIDS Art Exhibition and Contest featuring drawings in a variety of mediums with the theme of ‘The One I l Love’.

Both contests will be judged by the Visual Art Society of Bryan-College Station, which is composed of a wide variety of artists from the community. The nonprofit organization provides a space for artists of all levels to explore, develop, and market their creations and abilities. Prizes will be awarded for top winners in both contests and winners will be announced at the opening reception on November 17.

This is a special day for Dary and her family as it is a celebration of the opening of the the new Degallery building in 2020 as well as the 10th anniversary of the Dega family immigration to the United States.

“This is our little celebration for artists from around the world and little ones happening all at once,” Dary says. “After I opened the nonprofit organization and started to support kids and adults around the world, we need something nice for people around the world, so we organize these contests.”

Displays will run throughout the months of November and December and guests are invited to stop by to admire the artwork. The gallery will also be presented online at the Degallery website so people across the globe have access to the beautiful works of arts presented.

For more information about the galleries, visit: degallery.us.

About Degallery

Degallery is an art gallery, event space, and studio for art students of all ages and levels of experience. The gallery exhibitions are continually changing with original, unique, and accessible art from around the world. Degallery hosts the First Saturday Outdoor Art Fair every month and is also the home of the Visual Art Society of Bryan-College Station and DEGA International Art Association. Explore rotating exhibits of fine art from around the world or create a masterpiece of your own with our tailor-made art classes for artists of all ages! Whether you’ve never picked up a paintbrush, or have a fully stocked art studio of your own, our classes offer an incredible experience for artists of every background and every age!

Upcoming Events

First Saturday Art Fair

November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Saturday Christmas Art Fair

December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The First Saturday Art Fairs are an amazing public outdoor family event at Degallery Square with live music featuring a professional jazz band, art activities for kids , art vendors, and live artists demos.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Third Annual International Art Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday November 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.; winners announced at 7:30 p.m.

On Exhibit: November 17 to December 30

Happy DEGART 2022 International KIDS Art Exhibition and Contest

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 17 from 6 to 9 p.m; winners announced at

On Exhibit: November 17 to December 29