Bush Capstone team promotes Vida Nueva Women's Cooperative at ACBV showing April 6

The Bush School Capstone team is led by Dr. William Brown and made up of 11 Bush School graduate students who have come together with the goal of inspiring social innovation and social entrepreneurship by connecting international artisans with the local community. They're keen to explore the unique values of international artisans, as well as the limitless potential for improvement for a better society with those values.

On April 6, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host a demonstration and gallery event for the Bush School Capstone team from 4 to 7 p.m. The demonstration will showcase the cooperative describing the challenges and process of their work. This will include turning the colored wool into thread, how the dyes are obtained, and their meaning. This event is free and open to the public. They encourage anyone who is interested to join them in empowering artists and their culture.

Refreshments and art displays will follow the demonstration.

Vida Nueva Women's Cooperative is a group of Zapotec women from Teotitlán del Valle, an indigenous Mexican community with centuries of weaving history. Their patterns and techniques have been passed down from generation to generation, and each tapete (cloth decoration) expresses their unique culture. Historically, only men were permitted to weave, but in the last 55 years, women have also begun to share in this rich heritage. Despite their numerous creative, social, and political contributions, it is still difficult for women to gain equal respect and recognition. Therefore, in 1996, the coop formed Vida Nueva ("New Life"), a weaving cooperative composed only of women. Each of the members strives to advance their mission of creating economic opportunities for women, serving their community, and preserving their Zapotec heritage.

For more information about the cooperative, visit facebook.com/internationalartisanmarketandculturalexchange.

Information provided by ACBV