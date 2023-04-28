The Art of Printmaking: Local artist Anne Gaines shares about unique art medium ahead of upcoming exhibition

A printmaker since 1994, Brenham local Anne Gaines has made a passion into a profession with her artwork.

A lesser known art form, printmaking is defined by the Metropolitan Museum of Art as an artistic process based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix onto another surface, most often paper or fabric. Made on a variety of matrices including wood, metal or glass, Anne specializes in linoleum, which is a type of flooring material made of solidified linseed oil, ground cork and powdered minerals. With the linoleum, Anne is able to carve out areas to make a “stamp,” which she can then transfer via ink to paper.

“Working with linoleum is my joy — I love to draw and plan, I like order and I enjoy creating with a limited palette,” Anne says. “I like the feel of carving the linoleum, I enjoy the shock of adding another color to an artwork during the process.”

Though she started with printmaking, Anne has also shifted to create some mixed media works, beginning after clients would ask to buy a used piece of linoleum, which she used as teaching tools at shows.

“I love drawing, carving, color, and texture, which makes these stand-alone works so much fun to create,” Anne says. “My mixed media artworks begin with a very detailed pencil drawing transferred to the linoleum block. I carve the face of the lino with woodcut tools, leaving a ridge around the areas that will receive colored India ink. I take a great deal of care in the carving, as the strokes from my gouges become part of the design of the artwork — with them I add texture, movement, and details.”

Another thing that makes Anne stand out is her love of including cats in her artwork, including her logo and business card.

“I have always lived with a cat, except during a small stint during college,” Anne says. “Since I’ve always been around them, I have spent a lot of time studying their details and mannerisms. I enjoy that each cat has their own individual personalities and their feline nature."

Those interested in seeing Anne’s work can visit her upcoming onewoman show, “All Things Cats,” at the Red Velvet Inn & Gallery in Navasota in July. Guests will have the opportunity to view her work as well as visit with Anne to learn more about her art passion.

“Making art makes me happy, and it feeds my soul to see other people enjoying it,” Anne says. “I believe that we need art to bring joy into our lives.”

Anne Gaines is a local artist located in Brenham, who specializes in reduction linocuts and mixed media artworks. Offering art that tells a story, Anne typically includes cats in her artwork. For more information about her work, visit annegaines.com or email anne@annegaines.com