The Arts Council announces the newest featured artists of the Staff Pick Series

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley invites the public to join them for their ongoing Staff Pick Series. The staff has handpicked artwork by Thomas Flynn II and Charles Wallis, displayed at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley gallery lobby and hallway. Thomas Flynn II’s work can be found in the gallery lobby, while Charles Wallis’s work is located in the gallery hallway.

The current iteration of the Staff Pick Series will be on display at The Arts Council from September 13 to October 7. To learn more about The Arts Council's current Staff Pick Series and previous featured exhibits, please visit https://acbv.org/explore-the-arts/in-house-galleries/staff-picks-series.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org. The Arts Council looks forward to welcoming the public in viewing their current and upcoming exhibits.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley