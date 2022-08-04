The Arts Council to host Community Art Day on August 13

The Arts Council invites the public to join them for Community Art Day on Saturday, August 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. Come and explore The Arts Council while also enjoying treats, activities, and engagement with members of the Brazos Valley community! The Arts Council will have activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Refreshments and sweet treats will also be served throughout the event. Stop by and celebrate Community Art Day while learning more about The Arts Council!

Activities offered during Community Art Day will include:

Yarn Unicorns

Beaded Butterflies

Rain Sticks

Bookmarks

Straw Weaving Bracelets

And much more!

Attendees of the event will have the ability to see Refrigerator Art, on display from July 27 to August 13, 2022, in the Lobby Gallery. This exhibit will display art created during Summer 2022 Art Camps. This summer has been jam-packed with fun, educational art camps, taught by incredible teachers throughout the Brazos Valley. Students explored mixed media art, printmaking, collage, gouache, watercolors, bookmaking, comics, and more!

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley