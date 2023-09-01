Visitors are featured artists at 'You Make It!' chalk art exhibition in The Stark Galleries

Chalk Reveille

The J. Wayne Stark Galleries at Texas A&M University presents, “You Make It!,” an exhibition running through Sept. 10 where walk-in visitors star as the featured artists.

Guests are provided colored chalk and a blank chalkboard medium to create their own one-of-a-kind, artistic masterpieces. The culmination of multiple works by individuals and groups displayed on the gallery walls is the focus of this participatory exhibition.

“Our exhibitions tend to be more traditional art installations, creating shows that invite visitors to observe and comment on what they see,” said Amanda Neel, collections manager of the Stark Galleries. “With ‘You Make It!,’ we are stepping away from the traditional and allowing visitors to be the artists and curate their own show. Our goal is to create a stronger connection within the campus community and generate excitement for what the gallery has to offer.”

Individual visitors to the galleries can create their own masterpieces, while groups or teams can use the opportunity as a team-building exercise, according to Catherine Hastedt, director of the University Art Galleries.

“We are really hoping that departments or offices will use this opportunity to learn more about each other,” Hastedt said. “Everyone has different levels of artistic ability, but that is not the point. We want people to be free to express themselves.”

The Stark Galleries’ staff will routinely erase the artworks as the chalkboards fill up to make way for other artists. Visitors can potentially see something new each time they visit.

“This activity would be great for families to bond around or for couples to do as a date night,” Hastedt said. “It really is fun for everyone.”

While groups of up to 60 people are welcome to participate in the exhibition at one time, large groups are encouraged to call 979-845-8501 to confirm availability.

Learn more and see examples of visitor artworks at TX.AG/Make.

The University Art Galleries is comprised of the J. Wayne Stark Galleries and the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center. Both galleries are open to the public Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sat.-Sun., noon-6 p.m. Admission is always free.

Courtesy of Molly K. Painter, Texas A&M University Division of Academic and Strategic Collaborations