Brazos Valley Activities and Festivals At A Glance

Bluebonnet Festival

chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com

Visit Chappell Hill in early April, take pictures in the picturesque

bluebonnets, shop for antiques, enjoy great food and entertainment. It is fun for the whole family.

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

brazosvalleyfair.com

Visit Bryan/College Station in October and enjoy fun for the whole family. Rodeos, concerts, youth livestock shows, Agland Kids Zone, carnival, food and shopping.

Kolache Festival

caldwelltx.gov/events

Visit Caldwell the 2nd Saturday of September for the annual festival in downtown. Admission is free and you’ll enjoy homemade kolaches. Things to do like quality arts and crafts and food booths, an amazing quilt show, museums, car show, and kid adventure land.

Scarecrow Festival

chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com

Visit Chappell Hill in early October and make the pilgrimage to Washington County to hunt for artisan treasures, live music, hundreds of juried arts & craft vendors and activities for the entire family.

Texas Birthday Bash

texasbirthdaybash.com

Celebrate Texas’ independence in early March in Downtown Navasota with live country music acts, Texas craft beers and a vendor area with goods made in Texas.

Texas Mushroom Festival

txmushfest.com

Visit Madisonville, the Mushroom Capital of Texas, every October for the official Texas Mushroom Festival around the historic downtown square.

Texas Renaissance Festival

texrenfest.com

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed event. The interactive event features costumed characters, food, shopping, rides and games for nine themed weekends in October and November.