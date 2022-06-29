Celebrate the start of the holiday weekend at Freedom Festival

The City of Navasota is hosting the 3rd annual Freedom Festival on Friday, July 1, in Downtown Navasota. The event will include the annual Fourth of July Parade, live music, fireworks, and family fun.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Brosig Avenue. The parade will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participation in the parade is free and does not require registration. Participants can begin lining up at 5:00 p.m. on Brosig Avenue.

The Brown Sugar Band will take the stage outside of Navasota City Hall at 7:00 p.m., and vendors will be on site for food and beverage purchase. Kids activities will also be available including a bounce house, waterslide, make and take collage projects by the Navasota Artists in Residents and a live art demonstration of the event. The Grimes County Cornhole will be hosting their tournament on the grounds of city hall during the event. Warm up starts at 5:30 p.m. and bags will fly at 6:30 p.m..

The event will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field. Fireworks can be viewed throughout town and in Downtown Navasota. Spectators are invited to stay downtown following the festivities or can begin arriving at Brule Field at 8:00 p.m. to observe.

This is a free, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

As you gear up for the 4th of July celebrations, the City of Navasota would like to remind residents that the sale or discharge of fireworks are not allowed within city limits. This is especially important as we are currently in a drought and under a burn ban.

Courtesy of the City of Navasota