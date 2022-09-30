Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.

“Uptown New Orleans is one of our favorite places. We love the relaxed and original atmosphere and wanted to bring a piece of that home so we could enjoy it every day,” said Ashley and Trey Martin, Owners of Uptown Brunch. “We can’t wait to share our vision for a relaxed brunch spot with phenomenal cuisine with Century Square!”

Ashley and Trey are no strangers to Century Square. They opened Harvest Coffee Bar in 2018 which has been a favorite among College Station locals since the doors opened. Their new concept, Uptown Brunch, will transport guests to a relaxed and charming atmosphere, one where they can enjoy good food and beverages with those important to them. With design inspiration from nature at Audubon Park, small shops and local restaurants on Magazine Street, and elegant homes throughout New Orleans, guests will be immersed in one of their favorite places as soon as they enter. At Uptown Brunch, guests will truly be able to savor les bon temps -- the good times -- in life.

The Uptown Brunch menu features a wide variety of delicacies for a perfect brunch for everyone. Guests will enjoy delicious Beignets, Cajun Eggs Benedicts, and other Uptown-inspired dishes. In addition to the fantastic brunch menu, guests can choose from French wines, refreshing mimosas, craft beers, and more! The exquisite flavors of Louisiana combined with the hospitality of Texas ensures that Uptown Brunch will become your new favorite spot in town!

“We’re thrilled to introduce Uptown Brunch to the Century Square food scene,” added Mario Tacchi, Manager, Investment Management, Midway. “We can’t wait for guests to fall in love with their delicious Louisiana-inspired brunch menu, only found at our dynamic mixed-use destination in College Station.”

Uptown Brunch will be open for brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

For additional information about Century Square’s delicious lineup of restaurants, please visit www.century-square.com or call (979) 559-9380.

Laura Harness of Midway represented the Landlord in this transaction.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

About Midway

Midway’s purpose is to create enduring investments and remarkable places that enrich people’s lives. Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to its clients and investors for more than 50 years. The Midway portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of approximately 45 million square feet of properties in 23 state and Northern Mexico ranging from office and industrial facilities, corporate headquarters, mixed-use centers, business and industrial parks, medical facilities, manufacturing facilities, and master-planned resort and residential communities. For more information on Midway, visit www.midway.team.

Information Courtesy of Century Square and Midway