2022 Year in Review

2022 isn’t gone from our memories quite yet! Our community made many strides this past year and has tons of things to be proud of when we look back at this past year. We wanted to help preserve these memories, we picked a few of the big things that happened this year to recap 2022.

January

BigShots Golf opens in Midtown Park

February

Winter weather returns to the Brazos Valley

March

Bryan named Texas Music Friendly Community

April

Chilifest Music Festival returns

May

Texas MS 150 changes finish line to Kyle Field

College Station ISD Education Foundation presents 115 graduates with record $154,000 in scholarships

June

Aggie baseball plays at College World Series

July

Insite Media announces first-ever A-List People's Choice winners

Amazon drone delivery comes to College Station

August

Aggie Park opens in Texas A&M campus

September

MSC OPAS kicks off 50th anniversary season

Friends of Chamber Music hosts jazz star Samara Joy for her Texas debut

October

Brazos County Health District hosts inaugural Breast Cancer Memorial

Brazos Valley Gives breaks $1,000,000 in donations

November

Community welcomes the new Veterans of the Brazos Valley Memorial at Bryan City Cemetery

Six residents honored with George H.W. Bush Point of Light Service awards

December

Santa's Wonderland celebrates its 25th anniversary

Legends Event Center opens in Midtown Park