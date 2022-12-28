2022 Year in Review

2022 isn’t gone from our memories quite yet! Our community made many strides this past year and has tons of things to be proud of when we look back at this past year. We wanted to help preserve these memories, we picked a few of the big things that happened this year to recap 2022.
January
BigShots Golf opens in Midtown Park
February
Winter weather returns to the Brazos Valley
March
Bryan named Texas Music Friendly Community
April
Chilifest Music Festival returns
May
Texas MS 150 changes finish line to Kyle Field
College Station ISD Education Foundation presents 115 graduates with record $154,000 in scholarships
June
Aggie baseball plays at College World Series
July
Insite Media announces first-ever A-List People's Choice winners
Amazon drone delivery comes to College Station
August
Aggie Park opens in Texas A&M campus
September
MSC OPAS kicks off 50th anniversary season
Friends of Chamber Music hosts jazz star Samara Joy for her Texas debut
October
Brazos County Health District hosts inaugural Breast Cancer Memorial
Brazos Valley Gives breaks $1,000,000 in donations
November
Community welcomes the new Veterans of the Brazos Valley Memorial at Bryan City Cemetery
Six residents honored with George H.W. Bush Point of Light Service awards
December
Santa's Wonderland celebrates its 25th anniversary
Legends Event Center opens in Midtown Park