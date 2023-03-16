A Decade of Memories

BRYAN, TEXAS – Ten years ago Arbor Oaks, Crestview’s Independent Living neighborhood, opened its doors. To commemorate such a major milestone, the community recently gathered for a special evening of celebration.

The event included music from Eric Peng, a Chef prepared dinner, and remarks by Mike Adams, Executive Director, as well as Alan Brown, President and CEO, and Matthew Currie, VP of Operations.

A special honor was also bestowed upon residents who had lived at the community for the entirety of these ten years.

Adams explained, “We placed a star on the nametags of all our Charter Member residents who have been here since the beginning. It was a special night to be together and reflect on all the experiences we have shared as a community. We are truly blessed.”

ABOUT CRESTVIEW

Courtesy of Bell PR & Marketing