The Aggieland Classic returns to Reed Arena this weekend

Don't miss out on the ultimate adrenaline rush at the Aggieland Classic taking place this weekend! This is your chance to see the best bull riders in the world compete against the rankest bulls around in College Station.

With time ticking and only a limited number of tickets remaining, hurry to secure your spot to the Aggieland Classic, Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Witness the power of these majestic animals up close and feel the energy of the crowd as they cheer on their favorite riders before they head into the biggest stage of the season and crown the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion.

Buy your tickets here.