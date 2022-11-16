BCHD TO GIVE OUT FREE RAPID COVID-19 HOME TESTS

BRYAN, TX, 11/16/22 – In order to prepare residents for the holidays, the Brazos County Health District is distributing free rapid COVID-19 home tests starting Friday, November 18th at 201 N. Texas Ave. Bryan,TX 77803. Tests are available during normal business hours Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm at the front desk. Supplies are limited to two tests per person.

Being tested can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping those infected away from a large gathering like Thanksgiving. Experts suggest taking a rapid COVID-19 test two days before an event and the morning of. If both tests come back negative, there is a low chance of having COVID-19.For more information, please contact PIO Mary Parrish at mparrish@brazoscountytx.gov or 979-361-5731.