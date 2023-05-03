BCS Library Director Bea Saba wins Outstanding Services to Libraries Award

Bea Saba, Library Director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System, was recognized with the Outstanding Services to Libraries Award at the Texas Library Association 2023 Annual Conference in Austin.

The Outstanding Services to Libraries Award recognizes an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding advocacy and support for libraries. The award recognizes advancement of library services, development and promotion of sound library policies and standards, successful advocacy to the community, significant contribution to the promotion of library legislation, and active participation in TLA.

Bea proved herself an exceptional leader to her library system during the pandemic. She was instrumental in creating COVID-19 protocols and processes that provided stellar service to the community. She created service offerings through grants to meet community needs for school districts through services such as Tutor.com, Kanopy streaming, and more. She planned and organized unique employee development training days for her staff and partnered with the Harris County Public Library to launch Texas’ first reciprocal Lending Agreement. Bea ensured that every facet of her community received the services they needed during this difficult time.

Bea has taken on leadership roles in TLA such as chair-elect of the Black Caucus Round Table and spearheading the newly created Ashley Bryan Award. During her career, she has served libraries in various capacities for more than 25 years.

Courtesy of Texas Media