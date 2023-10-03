RCI announces registration for fall sports leagues

× Expand 1/4 page flyer - 1

We are one month out from the start of our RCI Sports Fall leagues! Registration is live for the classic kickball league and the new 5v5 flag football league for everyone 18+. You don’t want to miss out on beers, balls, and blooper PlaySight Reels.

All RCI Sports events encourage the cup-in-hand mentality while building relationships with their teams and opponents. Don’t have a cup, stop by our concessionaire for all your game fuel needs. Rewatch your favorite team moments with our PlaySight live-streaming capabilities on all fields. 4 different camera angles for every play make for great highlight and blooper reels posted every week on Travis Fields’ social media!

The Kickball league, presented by Aggieland Chevrolet, will begin October 31st, and continue every Tuesday until December 5th. The 5v5 flag football League, presented by Andrews Orthodontics, will begin November 1st and continue every Wednesday until December 6th.

Gather your group of friends or coworkers, grab an ice-cold beverage from the concessions, and join us in some recreational fun. Registration closes on October 27th, so don’t delay. We can’t wait to see you all there!

For more information on registration and league rules, check out www.travisfields.com or email info@rcisportsmanagement.com.

Courtesy of RCI Sports Management Solutions