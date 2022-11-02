First Saturday Bellville markets are back this weekend

While the guys hunt, the ladies can shop in Bellville Saturday, November 5. Enjoy Market Day on the Square (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with 100 booths. A short stroll away shop the Fresh Farmers Market (9 a.m. to noon) under the Pavilion at Chesley Park with more than 30 vendors.

At the farmers market, guests can find fresh produce, meats, eggs, honey, and baked goods. There’s plants, canned & pickled items and for the sweets lover-kolaches, baklava, macarons and more.

Sample wine, enjoy cold brew and hot coffee, artisan jewelry, custom fishing lure demos, and the Thankful Friends prayer and community info booth.

Facebook: Bellville Farmers Markets

Until 4 p.m. on the square, enjoy several new food trucks, music, refreshing micheladas and wine tasting. The show has now expanded to include Bell Street. Shop the entire historic square. Whether it’s inside the 10+ unique shops or outdoors among the tented vendors, guests will find it all … jewelry and fashion, photography, plants and flowers, woodworking, yard art, leather, furniture, quilting, rolling boutiques and retail favorites.

Facebook: Bellville Market Day

Both shows are pet-friendly. Parking and admission are free. Take a horse-drawn wagon ride between the markets and historical downtown area. For more info call 979-865-3407 or email marketday@bellville.com.

Information Courtesy of the Bellville Chamber of Commerce