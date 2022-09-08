Bench at Camelot Park dedicated to former Councilmember Flynn Adcock

Former councilmember Flynn Adcock’s service to the Bryan community will be forever remembered after a park bench is dedicated in his honor at Camelot Park on Friday, Sept. 2.

Bryan Texas Utilities purchased the park bench and plaque to honor Adcock. The Bryan Parks & Recreation Department installed the bench and a pathway at Camelot Park, which is located in the neighborhood where he resided.

“BTU is honored that Mr. Adcock volunteered his years of service to the BTU Board of Directors and sincerely appreciates his dedication to the Bryan community,” said Gary Miller, BTU General Manager. “We hope that this bench will serve as a reminder of Mr. Adcock’s significant contribution to the City of Bryan and its citizens.”

“Mr. Adcock was a great friend to the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department. He served on the Advisory Board for six (6) years, prior to becoming a City Councilmember. He was truly loved and will be missed,” said David Schmitz, Bryan Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director.

Adcock passed away on Jan. 17, 2022. He was elected to represent Single Member District 4 on Nov. 3, 2020. Prior to his service to the Bryan community as a Councilmember, he was extremely involved in the community. Most recently, he was a Board member and Chair of the BTU Board of Directors, and before that Chair and member of the Bryan Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and as a member of the Community Development Advisory Committee. He served on the Hospice Brazos Valley board of directors and is a past-President of both the Kiwanis Club and the Brazos Valley Republican Club. In addition, he was a member of the Memorial Forest Neighborhood Association and was a founding member of The Oaks Neighborhood Association.

Information Courtesy of the City of Bryan