Bush Library and Museum invites the community to free Silver Celebration event on April 22

In November, the City of College Station recognized the 25th anniversary of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum with a proclamation. Unfortunately, a more significant celebration of the milestone was postponed.

On Saturday, April 22, the Bush Library and Museum invites the community to be part of its Silver Celebration event, featuring all-day free admission to the museum. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and includes live music, free cake, food trucks, and bounce houses, then concludes with a spectacular fireworks display.

Schedule of Events:

9:30 a.m. -- Bush Library and Museum opens for free until 8:30 p.m.

5 p.m. -- Texas A&M Women's Chorus performs; bounce houses, coloring contest viewing, cake, food trucks open

5:30 p.m. -- Aggieland Mariachi performs

6 p.m. -- The Killer Dueling Pianos start taking your requests!

8:15 p.m. -- The Singing Cadets perform

8:50 p.m. -- FIREWORKS!

Admission is free, but RSVP is encouraged.

The event is intended to thank College Station’s residents and leaders for their steadfast support since the facility opened in 1997. The City of College Station encourages you to reserve your free spots today to celebrate the Bush Library and Museum’s immense impact on our community

By Casey Barone, Courtesy of the City of College Station