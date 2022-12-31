2023 Forecast: A look into what's new and upcoming in the Brazos Valley

It’s no surprise that the Brazos Valley is booming with tons of new developments all across the area. From Bryan to Brenham, businesses and housing areas are popping up left and right as the years go on. Our team has taken a look at the newest developments happening currently building or starting soon, and broken down a list for you to see what’s coming in 2023!

City of Brenham

Industrial Developments

The City of Brenham is seeing growth in the industrial industry including new developments which are making their way to the city including:

Corrosion Resistant Alloys

Sunbelt Equipment

Penske

Other industrial facilities will see expansions coming in the new year, including:

Kountry Boys Sausage

Industrial Rig Lights

Brenham Kitchens

REM Surface Engineering

Retail Developments

A number of new retail stores are set to open in Brenham in 2023. The city will see the addition of multiple fast food restaurants as well as clothing and beauty stores, including:

James Avery

Ulta Beauty

Burlington Coat Factory

Chick-fil-A

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Wendy’s

Great Clips

Additionally, to round out the retail development happening in the area, H-E-B will see new expansions added during the year.

Hospitality Development

The community can also expect to see an increase in the lodging in the area, with new hotels including:

LaQuinta

Hawthorn Suites

Marriott

City of Bryan

Midtown Park Development

On Nov. 14, the Bryan City Council approved a ground lease to SMBG Bryan, LLC to construct a multi-use recreation and entertainment facility on 5.6 acres in Travis Bryan Midtown Park along the southwest shore of Midtown Lake near the intersection of West Villa Maria Road and South College Avenue. The facility is expected to open by Sept. 1, 2024. The project will include:

At least 24 bowling lanes

Six pickleball courts (four that are indoors)

Outdoor amphitheater

Arcade

Movie theater rooms

Premium food and beverage services

Other recreation amenities

Education Faculty Developments

The new 115,000-square foot Bryan ISD Sadberry Intermediate School on land adjoining the south side of Wilkes Street, between Bonham Drive and N. Earl Rudder Freeway W. Frontage Road is set to open in August 2023.

Development Projects Under Construction

There are quite a few residential development and expansion projects in the works in the city of Bryan, including:

Hudson Oaks Senior Living

Academy Preserve Subdivision

Miramont Subdivision

Bonham Trace Subdivision

Additionally, there are a variety of other retail developments including:

Sundown Truck Shop

Marco Polo

Drew’s Car Wash

Aqua Tots

City of College Station

Retail Developments

The city has seen many new developments opening in late 2022, but there is still more to come. The City of College Station is anticipating multiple retail developments opening soon, including:

Nick the Greek (2 Locations)

Casa Mangiare (University Drive)

Urban Cowgirl (University Drive)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (University Drive)

Trudy’s Tex Mex (University Drive)

Kraken’s Revenge Miniature Golf Course

Piasano’s Italian Pizzeria (Rock Prairie/Hwy 6)

Shogun Japanese Grill (Tower Point)

Marfa Texas Kitchen (Caprock)

Focus on Redevelopment

The City is actively working with the private and public partners to spur redevelopment and additional investment in key areas around the city including Post Oak Mall, the Texas/University area and vacated retail spaces backfilled with new retail:

Total Wine & More (former World Market)

Boot Barn (former Pier One)

Rally House (former Charming Charlies)

Trudy’s (former Red Lobster)

Casa Mangiare (former Abuelo’s)

So-Fly Chicken (former Boomtown BBQ)

Bio Industry & Technology Development

With a heavy focus on bio and technology recruit, the city of College Station is beginning to see 300 new jobs and $335M CapEx recently announced including:

FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies: Expansion for new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility

Matica Biotechnologies: Location of corporate headquarters and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility

Zoetis: Opened Bio-containment Lab, TAMU collaboration

Amazon Prime Air: One of the first two Amazon drone delivery cities

City of Navasota

New Developments

The City of Navasota continues to experience growth with various exciting projects happening and planned soon. Many development projects in Navasota are under construction and will be opening in 2023, including:

Jack in the Box

Elliot Team Ford Navasota

New quick serve breakfast option

Other development expected to begin in 2023 includes:

New self-storage facility

Convenience store

WildFlyer Mead and Brewery

Housing Developments

Housing development continues to grow on the West side of Navasota with Phase 4 of Pecan Lakes currently underway bringing an additional 200 homes to the subdivision. In addition, Pecan Grove is also expected to begin construction in 2023 as an add-on to Pecan Lakes, providing 200+ homes to the area.

The Hidden Hills subdivision is also currently in progress and will bring a total of 105 new homes to the community when completed.

Further out on the horizon are projects still in the planning stages, a proposed development with 400+ homes is expected to grow the East of Navasota with construction set to start in late 2023.

Construction Updates

The City of Navasota’s $10M CIP Utilities and Roadway Improvement project will begin in 2023 as well as the $700k Brosig Ave/Sidewalk and Pedestrian Improvements project.

The streetscape project along west Washington Ave/ Downtown Revitalization is currently underway and is expected to be completed this year.

The City of Navasota is also set to begin planning and designing a new water plant and tower for anticipated population growth as well as a new fire station.