30 TH ANNUAL BRYAN ROTARY10 AWARDS LUNCHEON

The 30 TH Annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards will recognize the top 10 ten Brazos County businesses. Any successful small business in Brazos County may be nominated that has economic growth, has significant economic impact and achievements within the community.

“One of the Rotary’s fundamental principles is service above self. Bryan Rotary believes there is no shortage of businesses within our community that share the same values,” said Steven Steele, President of the Bryan Rotary Club.

Bryan Rotary Club established this award ceremony in 1994 in collaboration with the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Texas A& M Mays School of Business. AncoInsurance is the financial underwriter of the awards program. We are proud and thankful for the participation and continued support of our partners.

Businesses eligible for nomination must be an independent, privately-held corporation, proprietorship, or partnership that has been in business at least 5 years. Franchises are noteligible. The entity must be headquartered in Brazos County with sales of more than $50,000 but than $25 million in the fiscal year and its five-year sales history (2018-2022) must show an increase from fiscal 2021-2022.

Save the date, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Ice House on Main for the Awards Luncheon when the 10 fastest growing businesses in the Brazos Valley are announced.

For more information:Email: Austin Bryan at abryan@ffin.com

Telephone: 979-260-2152

Courtesy of Bryan Rotary 10