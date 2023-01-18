Antique Rose Emporium welcomes new owners

The Antique Rose Emporium Nursery and Display Gardens in Brenham, Texas has new owners. In November 2022, Jim and Kim Keeter, of Fredericksburg, purchased the business that was founded and owned by Mike Shoup for the last 35 years. Shoup plans to retire. The Keeters were seeking a family business and felt like the Antique Rose Emporium would allow them and their children to grow. Jim’s father, Jim Keeter Sr., was an award- winner in landscape and architecture. Jim Sr. was known for projects across the state including the San Antonio River Walk, Fiesta Texas, H-E-B, Marktplatz in Fredericksburg, La Cantera golf courses, USAA and more.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Jim and Kim have a passion for landscaping, agriculture, and the outdoors. Their children, Tres and McKenzie and son-in-law Nathan Knutsen, will join them in carrying on the rich traditions of preserving old garden roses set by Shoup.

Jim Sr. sourced Antique roses for his landscape projects exclusively from Antique Rose Emporium for many years. Jim Jr., working closely with his father for more than 40 years and using his experience as a ranch broker, believes in helping his clients realize their dreams, whether it be for their home, their business, or an outdoor living environment.

Kim comes from a family passionate for all things gardening. She has created her own. garden oasis by growing native and natural plants, vegetable gardening and propagating roses. She has even ventured with the early “Rose Rustler Group.”

The Keeters also plan on bringing back and expanding on the offerings at the garden, including hosting special events, holding educational classes, rose symposiums and more. The eight-acre property has award-winning display gardens that grow everything from perennials to succulents to bulbs and drought-tolerant varieties. They sell two-gallon, own root roses that are not grafted or budded. They ship across the continental United States

The property also includes a gift shop that sells garden supplies and gifts. The property is home to a wedding venue and includes a chapel, covered pavilion, gazebo and Victorian home.

For more information, visit antiqueroseemporium.com.

Information Courtesy of Antique Rose Emporium