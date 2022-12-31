Ask the Experts: Texas A&M business owners share wisdom about being shop operators

Starting a business is no easy feat — it takes a lot of working pieces to fall into place for a business to begin to generate a profit and show success. But with that reward comes great risk, so how does one know when they are ready and equipped to begin their own business? The answer is not as cookie cutter as one might think, but rather is individualized based on a variety of factors. If you are considering starting a business, take a look at these tips provided by local Texas A&M student business owners.

AK Rustic Candle Co.

After realizing there was not enough representation of masculine scents in the candle industry, Ashley Dibbs decided she would be the individual to change that. Working to capture the world through scent, AK Rustic Candle Co. has created eight collections featuring over 30 unique scents available for purchase as candles, car freshies and wax melts. Her products are created with paraffin-soy blend wax and are available through her online shop as well as in three retail locations including Aggieland Outfitters.

Why is finding a mentor an important step of starting a business?

"Finding people who are successful in your field is critical when starting a business because they've been in your shoes at some point — nobody starts off and has a Fortune 500 company overnight. Being able to listen to other entrepreneurs in your industry and have people to bounce ideas off of who can give you advice is so important. I've definitely leaned on some people for advice about insurance, contract agreements, and social media marketing, just trying to get their input on how I can better myself because they've been there and have already made the same mistakes. In my opinion, finding a mentor is one of the most important steps to owning a business because entrepreneurship can be a lonely, difficult journey."

Modern Homemaker Organizing

Cayman Raemsch started her small business, Modern Homemaker Organizing, to combine two of her passions; organization and helping others. Raemsch loves working one-on-one with clients to make positive changes in their lives through organization. She is always finding new ways to better her own spaces and wants to help her clients do the same using her “5C” method (clear, cull, categorize, clean, create). She currently offers home and office organization services.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned by running your own business?

“I've learned how to present myself with confidence, even if I don't feel it on the inside, and have more trust in my own capabilities.”

What is some advice you would give other entrepreneurs?

“Network, network, network, both online and in person! I'm just as chronically online as anyone else my age, but face to face connections still matter.”

Crosland Charcuterie

Starting out as a hobby for friends and family, Reese Crosland did not anticipate turning her charcuterie boards into a business, but after some inspiration from her mother she began creating custom boards and grazing tables. All orders are fitted to the needs of each customer featuring fresh and local ingredients; including, meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, among others. Crosland Charcuterie currently serves the College Station community, but also makes trips to Rockport, Texas when she is visiting her hometown. All orders require at least 48 hours of notice.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned by running your own business?

“The most valuable thing I have learned so far is that your personal brand is everything. On the job or not, you must always remember that you are representing the face of your business, so always be sure to make a good impression. Another extremely valuable thing I have learned is that connections are everything, so attend every networking event that you can!”

What is the most important advice you have received in regards to owning and operating a business?

“The best advice that I have received is that you aren't trying if you aren't failing; meaning, owning and operating a business is not always rainbows and butterflies. There will be hardships along your journey, you will get turned down, and you will fail from time to time, but I believe all of these things are necessary to build you and your business into something amazing.”

FluxWorks LLC

Seeing his mother flourish with her own small business, Bryton Praslicka developed FluxWorks LLC as a way to commercialize the magnetic gear technology he developed during his Ph.D. program. The company’s focus is to manufacture and supply magnetic gear technology to electric ground, air, space, and sea vehicles as well as robotic platforms in harsh environments. After founding the business in the Fall of 2021, he has shown great growth winning awards at the Raymond Ideas Challenge 2021, Aggie PITCH 2022, and the 2022 Texas New Ventures Competition, as well as a Phase II Army Small Business Innovation Research award.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned by running your own business?

“Leadership is a much more important quality than I previously thought and takes a lot of time to develop and foster — you can be great with finances, you can be great with technology, but having a vision, having a mission, and exhibiting character that people want to follow is vital. I'm shocked at how much I needed to learn, and at how much time developing and fostering that culture takes, and I'm glad to be doing it.”

If a fellow entrepreneur was stuck on a business idea, what piece of advice would you share with them?

“There's such a strong network everywhere you look. If you're in school, there are really great resources like the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship in Brazos Valley. But if you're out of school, or even if you're still in school, I highly recommend you go visit the Small Business Development Center, go sit in at the Chamber of Commerce meetings, go visit the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation because you'll be just in a room full of other entrepreneurs or people trying to help small businesses. They will certainly point you in the right direction — they always have for me, I've always just by chance rubbed shoulders with someone that turns out to be a great friend or advisor or mentor when I go out and put myself in those environments.”