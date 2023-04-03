Blinn Dental Hygiene Program offering free children’s dental services at annual Give Kids a Smile event

On Thursday, April 13, the Blinn College Dental Hygiene Program will open its doors to preschool and elementary-aged Brazos Valley children for free dental services, including exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, fluoride, and oral health education.

The annual Give Kids a Smile clinic will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Blinn’s Post Office Center located at 301 Post Office Street in Bryan. Parents must call 979-209-8152 in advance to make an appointment for their children to participate. Callers must leave a message and a staff member will return calls to schedule appointments.

“This year marks our 13th year participating in Give Kids a Smile and our students and staff are excited to serve the community,” said Dana Wood, Dental Hygiene Instructor. “Oral health care and treatments often take a back seat for many families and we want to encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity that can benefit the overall health of their children.”

The Blinn Dental Hygiene Program has hosted the annual event since 2008, providing more than $240,000 in free dental services. A national initiative of the American Dental Association, GKAS supplies oral health care to local children who lack access to regular dental care. The event is coordinated, planned, and executed by Blinn dental hygiene students as a component of their community dentistry course.

“This event teaches our students how their work can make an impact on the health of a community as a whole,” Wood said. “Graduates always tell me how valuable their experience with Give Kids a Smile was and that it taught them an appreciation for public service that they’ve carried with them throughout their careers.”

Dental care will be provided by Blinn dental hygiene students, volunteers from the Brazos Valley Dental Hygiene Society, area dentists, and other local volunteer dental professionals.

If appointments fill up for the April 13 event, children will be placed on a waitlist to receive free oral health care on another date.

In addition to GKAS, the Blinn Dental Hygiene Program offers discounted cleanings and screenings for the general public. These sessions are $20 per person and include dental cleanings, x-rays, examinations, fluoride, oral cancer inspections, and sealants.

For more information about a clinic visit, call 979-209-7283 or visit www.blinn.edu/dental-hygiene/dental-clinic.html.

