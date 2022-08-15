Camp Allen names its next CEO

After a remarkable 22-year tenure as Camp Allen’s first President, George Dehan announced his retirement for the end of 2022. The Board of Trustees proceeded with a formal search process, and Allen Kight was selected and received unanimous support to become the next President of Camp Allen.

Allen has served on Camp Allen’s Senior Management for the past six years in his role of Property Director. Allen has been responsible for managing the camp’s vast facilities and property along with overseeing the major construction of the new $6.4 million Bishop Doyle Center and Campsite 4.

With his extensive experience, gifted leadership abilities, and a deep passion for the camp’s mission, Allen has the full confidence of staff and board as he begins his new role in January 2023. George Dehan commented, “With 100 dedicated staff at Camp Allen and a growing guest list, we have in Allen someone who has the people skills and technical skills to lead our organization in the years ahead.”

A native Houstonian and graduate of the University of Houston, Allen owned a residential construction firm in the Memorial area for over twenty years prior to joining Camp Allen in 2016. Allen and his wife, Holli, are members of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church where Holli led the Children’s Ministry for ten years. Together with their adult children, Bryan and Ellie, the family has served in various volunteer and staff roles for Camp Allen’s Summer Camp Program for the past several years. Allen recently reflected, “Working and learning under George Dehan and Gloria Clepper have been the happiest years of my working career. Their leadership, guidance and constant focus on Camp Allen's mission to offer Christian Hospitality exemplifies the teaching of how we are to love and respect our neighbors. I'm so honored to be able to carry on this tradition, working with our wonderful staff, as we move into a post COVID-19 landscape.”

A ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Camp Allen is one of the largest Christian conference centers in the country; serving over 70,000 guests annually including 10,000 children on its 1,100 acre forested property. Even with the impact of COVID-19, Camp Allen has remained financially stable and is planning a future phase of growth and expansion. The camp is well-positioned for the next mantle of leadership, and the transition will implement in the months ahead.

Information Courtesy of Camp Allen