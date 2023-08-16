Century Square begins construction on second phase, announces first tenants

Century Square announces the start of construction on the second phase of development. Located on University Drive, between Century Square Drive and Century Court, Phase II will be comprised of two 15,593 square-foot single-story retail buildings surrounding a 5,000-square-foot dynamic plaza and green gathering space. Sephora, Coco Shrimp, ChopShop and Wells Fargo will open locations in Phase II upon its completion in Spring 2024.

“Century Square has elevated College Station by introducing the first truly walkable, urban, mixed-use destination to the Brazos Valley,” said Clayton Freels, Vice President of Investment and Development at Midway. “As the city continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to expand our footprint and introduce new and exciting retailers, restaurants, and experiences for the community to enjoy. Phase II’s early leasing momentum is a testament to this development’s premier location in the market.”

60-Acre Dynamic Mixed-Used Development

Completed in the fall of 2016, Century Square features more than 260,000 square feet of dynamic shopping, dining, office, and entertainment space. Additionally, the mixed-used property is comprised of two full-service hotels, The George (162 rooms) and Calvary Court (141 rooms); and 100 Park, a luxury apartment community (249 units). The Green, a vibrant space, anchors the lively mixed-use district, serving as a gathering spot for the community throughout the year. Located adjacent to the Texas A&M campus, Century Square offers a diverse mix of both national and local retailers, signature dining and drinking establishments, and Class-A offices. With 15,000 square feet of existing retail space remaining in Phase I, Century Square is excited to welcome dynamic tenants to the top destination to live, shop, dine, and connect.

Phase II Development

Located on approximately 2.7 acres across Century Square on University Drive, Phase II will be comprised of over 31,000 square feet of space designed for retailers and restaurants with a desire for highly visible storefronts. The project is designed to create an attractive and inviting environment for visitors, featuring wrapped-around storefronts and ample patios in both single-story buildings. A 5,000-square-foot gathering plaza space in the center of the buildings will serve as an extension of The Green at Century Square, adding to the walkability of the center and enhancing the patron experience. Phase II of Century Square will also include an additional 125 surface parking spaces for guests and visitors.

First Four Tenants Announced for Phase II

Sephora will debut its first College Station location in Phase II with a 4,625-square-foot store. Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in its community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors.

Coco Shrimp will bring a taste of Hawaii to College Station with its new 2,813-square-foot location in Phase II. The popular Fort Worth-based eatery serves authentic shrimp, rice, and salad plates along with Japanese mochi for dessert. Inspired by the relaxed vibe of Oahu’s North Shore, the Hawaiian-style shrimp shack started as one tiny food truck and now has four brick-and-mortar restaurants across the DFW area. Coco Shrimp’s new location in Phase II will aim to keep the island vibe alive with rustic surf-inspired décor. Check them out at cocoshrimp.com.

Offering nutritious food for Every/Body, Original ChopShop expands its footprint with a new 2,813-square-foot outpost in Phase II. ChopShop aims to provide a warm, welcoming place full of energy where guests can fuel their well-being. ChopShop serves grilled protein bowls, a variety of salads, sandwiches, and breakfast menu items, as well as protein shakes, superfruit bowls and parfaits. With over 20 locations throughout the U.S., the neighborhood eatery crafts food from whole ingredients and aims to inspire others to just feel good.

The nation’s fourth largest bank, Wells Fargo, will open a 1,360-square-foot branch in Phase II. The new branch is Wells Fargo’s fourth location in College Station. With a commitment to the financial well-being of its customers and communities, Wells Fargo offers banking, investment, and mortgage solutions, as well as consumer and financial finance services. Established in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo operates in 38 countries and territories, serving over 70 million customers worldwide.

Project Team

Midway has assembled a stellar project team for Phase II of Century Square, including Kirksey Architecture, architect; OJB Landscape Architects, landscape architect; Keys & Walsh Construction, general contractor.

ABOUT CENTURY SQUARE

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

Century Square is managed by Parkway and developed by Midway, whose leadership team is comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. For more information, visit www.century-square.com.

Courtesy of Century Square