Century Square welcomes sparking new addition ring guards by Montelongo's

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is ready to delight shoppers at Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Now open next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Century Square, this marks the first specialty ring guards store for Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry.

"We are excited to have officially opened our doors at Century Square,’” said Jesse Montelongo, Founder of Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry and Texas A&M University Class of '91. “We look forward to bringing a premiere Ring Guard shopping experience to Century Square that will help make the Aggie Ring tradition even more special for graduates and their families."

Ring Guards by Montelongo’s carries a wide variety of bespoke ring guards and ring enhancers to compliment Aggie Rings, in addition to ready-to-wear and designer necklaces, earrings, rings, and other accessories. Guests who visit Ring Guards by Montelongo’s at Century Square will enjoy a relaxed atmosphere offering the time and space to browse the various jewelry lines, try pieces on, and find the perfect sparkling addition to suit their style.

“We are thrilled that Montelongo’s has chosen Century Square as its home for their first Ring Guards store in College Station,” said Mario Tacchi, Manager of Investment Management at Midway. “We are certain that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is the perfect addition to our shopping lineup and will serve as a memorable destination for Aggies looking to commemorate their time in College Station.”

The new store at Century Square will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 am - 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Visit Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry’s website to learn more about the store or check out Ring Guards by Montelongo’s on Instagram.

Ring Guards by Montelongo’s will celebrate their Grand Opening this spring on Ring Day Weekend.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

About Midway

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create.

Information Courtesy of Century Square