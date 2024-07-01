Coming Soon to the Brazos Valley

× Expand Courtesy of Century Square

“We are looking forward to the new addition of Century Square. Phase II will continue to enhance the Bryan/College Station communities by providing a walkable and urban destination [to visit and shop]. We will be adding additional surface parking spaces and eventually we plan to expand our parking garage.” - Katelyn Brown, general manager of Century Square

Explore new businesses flocking to Bryan/College Station

Welcome new business to Bryan/College Station and learn what will be the next destination shop in the twin cities of the Brazos Valley. This round-up of businesses coming to B/CS features everything from fitness to apartment complexes. Read ahead to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the community and what there is to look forward to in the coming months.

TruFusion & Renew You

× Expand Courtesy of Century Square

Total body health and wellness concepts TruFusion and Renew You are coming to Century Square in College Station. TruFusion will open in 2025 directly underneath Star Cinema Grill focusing on group fitness classes including yoga, pilates, boxing and high-intensity interval training. Renew You focuses on the other side of wellness, offering therapy and recovery solutions for the body and mind. With red light therapy, cryotherapy and IV drip therapy, Renew You will be the go-to destination for B/CS residents looking for total recovery and wellness. The dynamic duo of TruFusion and Renew You are both owned by Maroulia Pontikas Paulson, a Texas A&M University former student who wants to create a “wellness destination for the community,” she says in a press release.

TruFusion and Renew You will both be located at 175 Century Square Dr. in College Station. TruFusion will be located underneath Star Cinema Grill and Renew You will be located next to Lucchese. Visit new.trufusion.com for more information on the services offered.

Drury Plaza Hotel

× Expand Courtesy of Drury Hotels

Invite relatives to get the full Aggieland experience and stay at the new Drury Plaza Hotel College Station just off of Highway 6 on University Drive — only one mile from Texas A&M’s campus. This full-service hotel offers a complimentary hot breakfast every morning, luxurious suites, Wi-Fi, dinner-time snacks and drinks at their 5:30 Kickback® every day where guests can relax, socialize and grab a refreshment. Offering special rates for military veterans, seniors and members of law enforcement along with their flexible conference space, Drury Plaza Hotel is sure to be the go-to boarding spot for B/CS visitors.

The Drury Plaza Hotel College Station is now accepting reservations for April 15, 2025 and beyond and will be located at 701 University Dr. E. Visit druryhotels.com/locations/college-station-tx/drury-plaza-hotel-college-station for more information on amenities offered, suite types and room reservations.

Crunch Fitness

× Expand Courtesy of REI Co-op

This state-of-the-art gym set to open in the fall of this year is the perfect way for B/CS residents to crunch out their fitness goals. With a cycling studio, free weights, machines, treadmills, ellipticals, stepping machines, a group exercise room and a full high-intensity interval training zone, Crunch Fitness’ newest facility will give residents a host of options when it comes to tackling their fitness journey. The gym also offers personal training services, tanning stations, hydro massage chairs and a state-of-the-art locker room.

Crunch Fitness will be located at 615 University Dr. E. in College Station. Visit crunch.com/locations/college-station or call (979) 314-9333 for more information on what the College Station location will include. Follow @CrunchCollegeStation on Instagram and “Crunch Fitness (College Station)” on Facebook to stay updated on the gym’s opening day and events.

REI Co-op

This fall, premier outdoor brand, REI Co-op will open its 11th Texas location in College Station just half a mile from Texas A&M’s campus. The location will offer a wide assortment of outdoor gear and on-staff experts to offer advice to shoppers just starting their camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking or climbing journey. The store will even feature a full-service bike shop that will be staffed by certified mechanics to serve B/CS residents’ bike repair needs. There are already 7,000 REI Co-op members in College Station who will get to enjoy discounts on services and experiences offered as well as participate in REI’s buyback program Re/Supply.

The new REI Co-op will be located adjacent to Crunch Fitness at 615 University Dr. E. in College Station. Visit rei.com for more information and to stay in the know on the development of the B/CS location.

MINISO

× Expand Hand-out MINISO Pink-Design-of-Tsim-Sha-Tsui-Store-Brings-a-Fresh-New-Image-to-MINISO-in-Hong-Kong-Market Courtesy of MINISO

The newest one-stop shop for pop culture merchandise and fashion accessories, MINISO, will be opening its third location in Texas this year inside of College Station’s Post Oak Mall. This store offers toys, plushies, clothes and bags alongside popular East Asian snacks, drinks and beauty products. Collaborating with popular brands like Hello Kitty, Marvel and Pink Panther, MINISO has everything a pop culture nerd could imagine.

MINISO will be located in Post Oak Mall next to H&M at 1500 Harvey Rd., Suite 5010 in College Station. Visit postoakmall.com for more information on MINISO’s hours and opening day.

Northgate High Rise

× Expand Courtesy of The Dinerstein Companies

Soaring 19 stories into the air and stretching into the College Station skyline is the newest student housing development, an unnamed building being co-developed by Up Campus Student Living and The Dinerstein Companies. This new apartment complex will take up less than two acres of land but feature nearly 900 bedrooms. With rooms ranging from single studio apartments to six-bedroom layouts, the new development will feature amenities like gaming lounges, pools, a two-story athletic facility and study rooms to cater to every student’s needs.

The new apartment complex will be located at 100 Church Ave. in College Station. Development is scheduled to finish in the summer of 2026 and preleasing will begin during the fall of 2025.

New eateries spice up the Brazos Valley's culinary scene

As summer marches onward and football talk begins, Bryan/College Station is getting ready to welcome several new culinary destinations. The vibrant B/CS food community will be introduced to new and exciting flavors with the addition of several new restaurants opening. Each of these new eateries offers a different variety of cuisine to appease customers’ cravings. If you’re a foodie in search of your next favorite dish or dining experience, there are plenty of new options to get excited about.

De Baca Steakhouse

× Expand Courtesy of De Baca Steakhouse

Longtime restaurateur Jim Baca is bringing a brand new fine dining experience to South College Station. In partnership with his wife Michaela and long-time friend Chef Patrick Swetnam, the trio will open De Baca Steakhouse focusing on local food sourcing from area ranches and farms.

“Our kitchen has no conventional grill in it,” Jim says. “Each of our steaks will be cooked on a cast iron black stone Mongolian flat top and finished beautifully in the oven, elevating the perfect cast iron cook people get at home. The grill is accompanied by a French sauté station with innovative twists on seafood and poultry dishes that will rotate seasonally.”

Jim and his wife moved to Aggieland almost ten years ago for Michaela to pursue her Ph.D. at Texas A&M University. It was during this time that Jim noticed a lack of upscale restaurants in the B/CS area. Using his extensive experience as a restaurateur, he decided to fill that niche and provide the community with a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“What is absolutely set is our dedication to seasonal changes on the main menu in an effort to always prepare and serve the freshest, highest quality ingredients,” Jim says. “That being said, the menu will highlight the local prime and Wagyu beef dishes central to our vision, rotating wild game selections such as elk, red deer, buffalo as well as New Zealand large lobster tails.”

On April 3, Jim and his team held a groundbreaking ceremony with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the construction of the new steakhouse. De Baca is expected to open this fall or early 2025 with a core menu designed to highlight local cattle ranchers. Jim says the team is committed to introducing engaging tableside services and continuously updating the menu to enhance the dining experience.

“We are looking forward to serving the community,” Jim says. “De Baca is not just a meal, it is an experience, and we are committed to excellent service and cuisine. I think that we’re going to offer some things that haven’t really been tapped into, give people something that they haven’t seen or done before.”

De Baca Steakhouse will be located at 4436 State Highway 6 S. in College Station. For updates on the new upscale dining destination, visit their website at debacasteakhouse.com or follow their Facebook page at “De Baca Steakhouse.”

Coco Shrimp

× Expand Courtesy of Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp is a Hawaiian and Polynesian fused restaurant best known for its tacos. After attending Brigham Young University–Hawaii, Isaac and Lauren Hadley, owners of Coco Shrimp, decided they couldn’t live without Pacific islander cuisine and decided to bring it back to Texas with them. Coco Shrimp began as the first-ever Hawaiian food truck in Fort Worth and has grown into six brick-and-mortar restaurants across the state. In fall 2024, College Station is scheduled to open the eighth-ever Coco Shrimp location in Century Square.

The most popular menu item is the coco-style shrimp, which is fried in coconut flakes and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce and is typically served over a bed of rice with a side salad or as tacos. The menu is highly customizable, including different types of shrimp, rice and side salads with zesty dressings. For dessert, guests can enjoy grilled pineapple and mochi ice cream.

“We’re really excited to have them here,” Century Square General Manager Katelyn Brown says. “It’s going to bring a totally different restaurant to Century Square and the community.”

The new Hawaiian cuisine will be welcomed as part of Century Square Phase II at 1177 University Dr. Ste. 800 in College Station. To learn more about the menu items Coco Shrimp offers, visit their website at cocoshrimp.com.

Original ChopShop

× Expand Courtesy of Original ChopShop

Original ChopShop is an option for those seeking healthier fare. ChopShop is an on-the-go option to fuel the body while staying on diet projected to open this fall. Founded on the idea that food shouldn’t just taste good but make people feel good too, the first ChopShop opened its doors in 2013 as a way to provide people with quick, healthy food served in a fun and energetic environment.

Patrons can choose from grilled protein bowls, fresh salads, hearty sandwiches, protein shakes, fresh juices, fruit bowls and parfaits with vegan and vegetarian options crafted with health-conscious ingredients. ChopShop even offers breakfast for those looking for a healthy break from waffles and crepes.

“I’m always looking for a good breakfast place,” Katelyn says. “Another restaurant [in Century Square] that’s offering some healthier options is awesome!”

Original ChopShop will be located at 1133 University Dr. Ste. 100 at Century Square in College Station. Find more information about its balanced nutrition options at originalchopshop.com.